Water tech firm Xylem to acquire Evoqua in $7.5 bln deal

01/23/2023 | 07:27am EST
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc said on Monday it would acquire water treatment solutions firm Evoqua Water Technologies Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $7.5 billion, including debt.

Evoqua stockholders will receive 0.480 shares of water technology company Xylem for each share held, representing a value of $52.89 a share as of Xylem's last close. The deal is expected to close in mid-2023.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Evoqua operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries and provides wastewater treatment solutions to industrial, municipal and recreational customers.

Lazard and Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisers to Xylem, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP was its legal adviser. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 2.04% 41.03 Delayed Quote.3.61%
XYLEM INC. 1.43% 110.18 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
