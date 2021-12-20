WaterBlocks™ CEO, Joe Daniluk, Announced Today a 1.5 to 1 Forward Stock Split of WaterBlocks Common Stock Effective December 31, 2021

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Current shareholders and anyone purchasing the company's Common Stock prior to the effective date will share in this stock split.

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: The Company Crowd Funding offering is viewable at: http://www.OPO2.com

WHY: For the general public, investors interested in financially capitalizing on solutions to the ever-increasing climate change impact. WaterBlocks is in the business of bringing new technologies that help mitigate the effects of major weather events on communities, infrastructure and the environment.

WaterBlocks offers innovative, cost-effective solutions for emergency responders during major weather events (a dangerously growing reality) while increasing first response safety effectiveness.

"WaterBlocks was founded with the mission of providing superior, rapidly deployable protection systems to help saves lives, communities and our environment. While at the same time, providing a web based Disaster Support Network product and services sharing network that allows immediate deployment of resources on a cost-sharing basis" said Joe Daniluk, Founder & Chairman of Locking Line Barriers Corporation and Creator/CEO of WaterBlocks.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.WaterBlocks.net

