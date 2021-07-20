Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WaterStart : Welcomes McDonald's as Newest Member and Ian Olson to the Board of Directors

07/20/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In February of this year, McDonald's became the newest champion of WaterStart's vision for a sustainable water future. As both a Board Member and technology adopter in WaterStart's global Pilot Program, McDonald's will play a role in how emerging water solutions are identified, evaluated and deployed.

McDonald's becomes the newest champion of WaterStart's vision for a sustainable water future.

With this move, McDonald's joins private companies, including MGM Resorts International, and public water agencies which collectively serve more than 33 Million people across the globe. WaterStart functions as a vehicle for pooling resources and knowledge across these organizations, a model which reduces risk and exponentially increases capacity to advance innovative water solutions. WaterStart is uniquely positioned to amplify the efforts of municipal, commercial and industrial water users to ensure the availability of clean, safe and affordable water in a changing climate.

"We are moving beyond water stewardship as a business strategy and towards a future defined by resilient growth and meaningful commitment to the communities we serve," commented Ian Olson, Director of Sustainability for McDonald's and WaterStart's newest Board Member. "WaterStart provides the resources and peer network to help us demonstrate this commitment through action."

"Like all of our partners, McDonald's recognizes the inextricable connection between water and the economic, social and environmental improvements we all hope to see in our lifetimes," said WaterStart Executive Director Nathan Allen. He added, "WaterStart will help McDonald's find the next innovative technology in their sustainability toolbox, and McDonald's will contribute to our knowledge sharing platform, a resource which allows members not only to excel in their industry but also to transcend industry lines through collaboration and shared risk."

About WaterStart
WaterStart is a non-profit channel for innovation. The WaterStart community is a collective of globally recognized leaders adapting to change by scaling up new solutions to water challenges. To address the performance and sustainability imperatives driving water agencies and large consumers, WaterStart accelerates deployment of innovative water technologies while significantly reducing the common risk and cost deterrents. WaterStart's resource and knowledge sharing platform allows companies to collaborate across multiple industries, further broadening the pool of available technologies and experiences to be leveraged.

Contact: Rebecca Shanahan
Email: press@waterstart.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterstart-welcomes-mcdonalds-as-newest-member-and-ian-olson-to-the-board-of-directors-301335860.html

SOURCE WaterStart


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aDEUTSCHE POST : Bulgaria's Dronamics to supply delivery drones to DHL in deal worth up to 1.86bn a year
AQ
10:10aDEVOTEAM G CLOUD DOES IT AGAIN : Devoteam named 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year – Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
PU
10:10aBALYO : John Hayes of BALYO Featured in Forbes Panel Discussion of Handling Customer Objections
AQ
10:09aFabric Leads Headless Commerce Movement with 800% YoY Growth and $100M in New Series B Funding
PR
10:08aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Swings Higher
DJ
10:08aAs Youth Return to Classrooms, MHA Analysis Finds Vast Majority of States Unprepared to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis; Calls for More Education, Supports, and Services in Schools
GL
10:07aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : U.S. employers planning larger pay raises for 2022, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
AQ
10:07a QOMPLX Reboots Punkspider
GL
10:06aCISCO : How Cisco Networking Academy's Learning Engineering team creates a pathway to new skills
PU
10:06aTRUST ANALYTICS AND ANTI-SPOOFING PROTECTION : It's Already in Your Network
PU
Latest news "Companies"