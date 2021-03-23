Watereuse Association Recognizes SUEZ with Excellence in Action Award

Water Reuse Systems in East Rockaway, Wantagh Help Protect Long Island’s Groundwater

SUEZ today received the ‘Excellence in Action’ award at the Watereuse Association’s 2021 Annual Watereuse Symposium in recognition for our commitment to using recycled water in Nassau County for commercial purposes and watershed restoration. SUEZ worked with Nassau County to construct water reuse systems at both the South Shore Water Reclamation Facility (Bay Park) in East Rockaway, NY and the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Wantagh, NY.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005887/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Long Island’s drinking water comes from a sole source aquifer that is under pressure from population density, salt water intrusion and legacy pollution. Water reuse systems implemented at the two water reclamation facilities, which serve approximately 1.2 million residents on the South Shore of Nassau County, reduced the use of this precious ground water for plant purposes.

“We have worked with Nassau County officials in an effort to implement additional water reuse systems, furthering our commitment to protecting Long Island’s drinking water and returning clean water safely back into the environment,” said SUEZ North America CEO Nadine Leslie. “This award from the Watereuse Association clearly recognizes our joint commitment to both the environment and the residents of Nassau County through the implementation of these water reuse systems.”

The water reuse system at Cedar Creek further treats water to a higher standard for use as cooling water, seal water to flush away contaminants and for plant maintenance. Before the system went in place, the plant used roughly four million gallons of safe drinking water per week. Now Cedar Creek saves about 300 million gallons of safe drinking water per year, a reduction of about 80 percent.

After the success of these water reuse systems, SUEZ plans to explore the feasibility of implementing a larger system at the South Shore Water Reclamation Facility akin to the system at Cedar Creek, as well as explore the possibility of expanding the system to water the adjacent County golf course with treated plant effluent.

About SUEZ North America

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 3,000 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 6.7 million people on a daily basis; treats 560 million gallons of water and 460 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 6,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2019 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ:

Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment’s natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities’ and industries’ resource management through “smart” cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group provides sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ also contributes to economic growth, with 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and provides new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €17.2 billion in 2020.

Find out more about the SUEZ Group on the website & on social media

Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn / YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005887/en/