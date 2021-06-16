Watt Companies : Completes $15 Million Transformation of Iconic Century City Office Complex Watt Plaza

Renovation modernizes Watt Plaza’s ground-floor common area; adds more than 8k square feet of space to lobby

Watt Companies, the developer and owner of Watt Plaza, an iconic 23-story twin office complex in the heart of Century City, has completed a major renovation of the property’s ground-floor common area. The transformation quadrupled the square footage of the space and adds state-of-the-art features including a new skylight, a courtyard with firepits, multiple lounge areas with seating and tables, conference rooms, catering space and an entrance to the property that will provide access to the under-construction Purple Line Metro station in Century City.

The upgraded space is designed to accommodate collaborative work and provides tenants the opportunity to get away from their desks and enjoy both indoor and outdoor space as well as a host of building amenities.

A hallmark feature of the space is two new conference rooms with flexible configurations to accommodate boardroom meetings, auditorium-style events, cocktail parties and more. The conference rooms have private restrooms, a buffet counter for catering, and a kitchenette. Each conference room is outfitted with the latest technology and can be combined and rented out along with the patio for private events.

The lobby features a full-height glass wall that opens to the patio, which has communal seating with firepits.

As part of the renovation, there is now an entrance to Watt Plaza at the corner of Constellation and Century Park East, adjacent to the under-construction Purple Line Century City/Constellation station located on Constellation and Avenue of the Stars. The station is expected to open in early 2025.

“The new lobby is now open to tenants and we are pleased to welcome our community back to Watt Plaza in a completely modernized space where they can be together once again,” said Kathy McKay, Vice President of Leasing at Watt Plaza. “This is a major upgrade that not only adds luxury amenities that create a warm and inviting environment but also adds new functionality to the property with the addition of conference space and a new entrance at 1925 Century Park East, which allows tenants convenient access to the Metro upon its opening.”

Over the last several years, Century City has received significant investment as it has transitioned from a traditional office market to a live-work-play environment with new residential, mixed-use and retail space. A major renovation of Century Plaza, which adds residences, retail, restaurant and lifestyle space to the landmark hotel, is slated to open this year. The $1 billion renovation of the Century City mall, which includes flagship tenant Eataly among dozens of other high-end shops and eateries, opened in 2017.

About Watt Companies

Watt Companies was formed in 1947 and had its origins in home-building Southern California markets. In time, the organization grew through the successful completion of numerous large-scale residential housing projects, high-rise office buildings, hotels, industrial parks, and drug/grocery-anchored shopping centers. Today, the company owns and manages a portfolio of over six million square feet of commercial real estate. In addition to its direct investments, Watt Companies has had a track record of success through its sponsorship of numerous real estate ventures and operating platforms which has included an investment in John Laing Homes and a partnership with Centro Properties Group US.

