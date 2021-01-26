Wave Broadband Acquires Digital West, Adding California's Central Coast Region to West Coast Fiber Network

Digital West to Accelerate Fiber Network and Service Expansion

Wave Broadband, a division of Astound Broadband, the sixth largest cable operator in the United States, today announced that it has acquired Digital West, a provider of fiber optic connectivity and related services for thousands of business customers in California’s Central Coast region. The acquisition is effective immediately. Adding Digital West to Wave Broadband’s regional business operations and fast-growing West Coast fiber network gives Digital West access to an expanded base of business connectivity and communication services.

Digital West and its localized team will continue to operate with its longstanding commitment to excellence and its communities, incorporating Wave’s robust fiber network to deliver an expanded base of communication services to Central Coast business customers. All existing Digital West services, products, and customer support will continue without interruption. Digital West will operate within the Wave region as part of Wave Business Solutions. The companies plan to commit resources toward enhancing products, services and value for Digital West customers in the future. Wave Business Solutions offerings feature a complete array of enterprise and fiber solutions including DIA, WAN, cloud voice, UCaaS, optical waves up to 100GB, and dark fiber.

“The Central Coast is home to a fast-growing and dynamic business community, one which we believe can benefit significantly from the combined services and capabilities our companies provide,” said Jim Holanda, Astound Broadband CEO. “Our resources will enable Digital West’s talented local team to connect area business customers over our combined network to more locations in California and across the country, leveraging our technology and capital to broaden Digital West’s service offerings and accelerate their growth.”

“During the past two decades, Digital West’s team has established a strong local heritage of providing exceptional broadband and connectivity services for thousands of businesses of all sizes, at every stage of growth, in a wide variety of industries,” said Tim Williams, Digital West founder and CEO. “With our new partners, we look forward to accelerating our growth, adding new offerings, and continuing to provide the high levels of service that business customers have come to expect from Digital West.”

“We expect to combine Digital West’s localized expertise and leadership with our broader network and resources to provide more services to more customers throughout the Central Coast and beyond,” said Patrick Knorr, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Broadband. “This will leverage best practices from our family of companies to build upon Digital West’s long track record of success in providing advanced enterprise communications solutions.”

Digital West customers will continue to receive billing statements and communication directly from Digital West. Customers can continue to call 1-805-548-8000 for 24/7 customer service, billing or technical support inquiries.

About Digital West

Digital West delivers fiber optic connectivity, colocation, cloud services, digital business applications and telephony to businesses that demand high quality products and outstanding reliability. Based in San Luis Obispo, California, Digital West serves commercial clients, including carriers, small businesses, and medium-to-large enterprise clients with custom infrastructure needs. www.digitalwest.com.

About Astound Broadband

Together, Wave Broadband (www.wavebroadband.com), RCN Telecom Services, LLC (www.rcn.com), Grande Communications (www.mygrande.com), and enTouch Systems (www.entouch.net) form the sixth largest US cable operator and provide award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Wave, RCN, Grande, and enTouch serve areas of Northern California, Oregon and Washington (Wave); Chicago, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, and Washington, DC. (RCN); and Texas (Grande Communications and enTouch Systems).

About Wave Business

Wave Business (www.business.wavebroadband.com), a division of Astound Broadband, together with RCN Business (www.rcn.com/business), and Grande Communications Business (www.mygrande.com/business) operate as a single business solutions unit to deliver competitive fiber services in eight of the top ten largest metro areas throughout the United States providing industry-leading internet, communications, connectivity, and fiber infrastructure solutions for businesses of all sizes. Delivered through a state-of-the-art fiber-rich network, together Wave, RCN, and Grande serve areas of Washington, Oregon and California (Wave); Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Washington, DC. (RCN); and Texas (Grande Communications).

