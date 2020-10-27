Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wawa Rewards Members Get a Great Reason to Celebrate Tuesday with Free Self-Serve Coffee Reward Every Tuesday in November and December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 08:43am EDT

WAWA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is about to change the weekday game and give everyone a reason to celebrate Tuesdays with the announcement today that Rewards Members will receive a Bonus Reward for one free, any size, self-serve coffee every Tuesday from November 3 through December 29 for a total of nine days of free coffee. The initiative will include a total distribution of more than 35 million free coffee rewards, the most ever, on the following free coffee dates: 11/3, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/1, 12/8, 12/15, 12/22 and 12/29. Rewards members will receive a coupon in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. during the promotional window.

“As customers ease back into their routines, Wawa wants to provide a free weekly reward to express appreciation to our loyal Rewards Members who make Wawa a part of their day,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer. “We welcome anyone who has not joined already to sign up for free on The Wawa App or on WawaRewards.com to become a member today. It’s our way of providing a little bit of fun to the workweek and giving a reason to celebrate Tuesdays!”

About Wawa Rewards
The Wawa Rewards Program lets you earn Wawa Rewards for every U.S. $50 spent on eligible* purchases at Wawa stores using the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card or a registered Wawa Gift Card. Wawa Rewards members have the opportunity to not only earn rewards on Wawa favorites, but will also have exclusive access to Mobile Ordering, Bonus Rewards, and more.. It's a way for us to say "thank you" for choosing Wawa!
*Please note that fuel, select dairy items, tobacco, alcohol, delivery fees/tips, gift cards (including Wawa Gift Cards), and Wawa Catering purchases are not eligible to earn Wawa Rewards.

Wawa Rewards Program Enrollment Instructions
Simply download The Wawa App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and click "Register Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Or go to WawaRewards.com and click "Sign Up Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account.   Then, scan the Wawa App or registered Wawa Rewards card with every purchase.

About “Free Coffee Tuesdays, Because It’s Not Monday” Campaign
Wawa is declaring that Tuesday is the best day of the week for Wawa Rewards Members simply because it follows the dreaded Monday which is universally viewed as the worst day of the week. The campaign will include nine free days across two months including more than 35 million free coffee rewards to Wawa Rewards Members.

About Wawa, Inc.
Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

CONTACT:   public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5b0d5c4-8205-4084-87fb-7a7717c28d84

Primary Logo

Wawa Free Coffee Tuesdays

Wawa Free Coffee Tuesdays
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:53aSIGNATURE RESOURCES : Announces Significant Update to Its Gold Assay Results From Its Successful Lingman Lake Exploration Program
AQ
08:53aHow COVID-19 Has Reshaped Board Governance & Made Board Portal Technology Essential
PR
08:53aCINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Annual Dividend Increased for the 37th Consecutive Year
BU
08:52aHARBORONE BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:51aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Reports Steady Growth of 4.5% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company in 9M 2020
PR
08:51aVATOR SECURITIES : An unacceptable misunderstanding is circulating in the market
AQ
08:51aBRAINGRID : IIROC Trade Resumption - BGRD.X
AQ
08:51aGIGAMON : and Zscaler Team Up to Release Cloud-first Network Detection and Response Solution to Secure the Fluid Workforce
BU
08:51aLBC TANK TERMINALS : Holding Netherlands B.V. Announces Q4 FY20 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
08:50aTHALES : Start of the production of the Skylark constellation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
5TECAN GROUP LTD. : Tecan to expand U.S. pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing supported through a $32..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group