Wawa Marks Grand Opening of Philly "Stadium Store" on Penrose Ave. with Celebration and

Support for Philadelphia's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Bid - Encouraging Everyone to "Join the Team"

with Free "Love for the Game" T-Shirts & Free Coffee All Day

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony at Wawa's Newest Location Near the South Philadelphia Stadium Complex Celebrates Community Connections, and Wawa's Support for Philadelphia as a Potential Host City for FIFA World Cup 2026™, Welcome America Ticket Announcements and Preview of Sixth Wawa PA Store with Beer

Philadelphia, PA (Thursday, June 17) - Wawa, Inc. is thrilled to announce today the opening of its newest store in Philadelphia, located at 2600 Penrose Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145. To celebrate the grand opening of Wawa's "Stadium Store," which is located just over a mile from the South Philadelphia stadium complex, Wawa is hosting a special celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, featuring VIP customers, local officials and charity partners, and exclusive announcements and interviews about Wawa's support for the City of Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches and Wawa Welcome America events. The event will also feature free coffee all day, and free Philadelphia Soccer 2026 T-shirts for those "Joining the Team" on-site and showing their support for the city's official bid to bring the world's game to Philadelphia!

Wawa's newest store will give customers a chance to stock up on fuel as well as their favorite Wawa snacks and beverages before or after their team hits the field, ice or court. Additionally, this location will be the only Philadelphia for Wawa to sell beer!

And with this store's connection to the Philly Sports Complex, Wawa is dedicating this grand opening to celebrate fun, free and historic events including this year's Wawa Welcome America! Festival including a preview of the interactive exhibit - Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Pitch at the Independence Visitor Center - that will launch during the Festival to encourage the public to show their support for potentially the next historic sports celebration Philadelphia is working to make happen-FIFA World Cup 2026™.

About Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and Wawa's Support

In 2018, hosting duties for FIFA World Cup 2026™ were awarded to the United Bid, which is shared by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Philadelphia is one of 17 U.S. cities competing to host World Cup matches, and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to oversee and execute Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™.

At Wawa's newest Philadelphia store grand opening, Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens will be joined by David L. Cohen, Senior Advisor to the CEO at Comcast Corporation and Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, to talk about Wawa's support for the Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the unveiling of a digital billboard in support of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, a coffee toast with Philadelphia Union Captain (and an Honorary Co-Chair of the Bid), Alejandro Bedoya, using an exclusive Wawa and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 coffee cup, and a call for signups at www.Philadelphia2026.comto encourage FIFA and U.S. Soccer to bring the world's biggest sporting event to Philadelphia! Anyone signing up on-siteat the "Stadium Store" and showing their "Love for the Game" will receive a FREE t-shirt. The display will be onsite from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. June 17.

"At Wawa, we have always been committed to playing a role in our hometown's signature and milestone events, and we feel the grand opening of our store closest to the Philadelphia sports complex is the perfect time to share our support for Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™ and prepare the city to welcome the world!" said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. "Of course, beyond this exciting announcement and the events we have planned, this new store will allow us to continue to grow and serve our Philadelphia friends and neighbors. We look forward to an exciting summer ahead full of growth, new connections, and fulfilling lives!"