eFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT:
public.relations@wawa.com
Wawa Marks Grand Opening of Philly "Stadium Store" on Penrose Ave. with Celebration and
Support for Philadelphia's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Bid - Encouraging Everyone to "Join the Team"
with Free "Love for the Game" T-Shirts & Free Coffee All Day
Ribbon-cutting Ceremony at Wawa's Newest Location Near the South Philadelphia Stadium Complex Celebrates Community Connections, and Wawa's Support for Philadelphia as a Potential Host City for FIFA World Cup 2026™, Welcome America Ticket Announcements and Preview of Sixth Wawa PA Store with Beer
Philadelphia, PA (Thursday, June 17) - Wawa, Inc. is thrilled to announce today the opening of its newest store in Philadelphia, located at 2600 Penrose Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145. To celebrate the grand opening of Wawa's "Stadium Store," which is located just over a mile from the South Philadelphia stadium complex, Wawa is hosting a special celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, featuring VIP customers, local officials and charity partners, and exclusive announcements and interviews about Wawa's support for the City of Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches and Wawa Welcome America events. The event will also feature free coffee all day, and free Philadelphia Soccer 2026 T-shirts for those "Joining the Team" on-site and showing their support for the city's official bid to bring the world's game to Philadelphia!
Wawa's newest store will give customers a chance to stock up on fuel as well as their favorite Wawa snacks and beverages before or after their team hits the field, ice or court. Additionally, this location will be the only Philadelphia for Wawa to sell beer!
And with this store's connection to the Philly Sports Complex, Wawa is dedicating this grand opening to celebrate fun, free and historic events including this year's Wawa Welcome America! Festival including a preview of the interactive exhibit - Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Pitch at the Independence Visitor Center - that will launch during the Festival to encourage the public to show their support for potentially the next historic sports celebration Philadelphia is working to make happen-FIFA World Cup 2026™.
About Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and Wawa's Support
In 2018, hosting duties for FIFA World Cup 2026™ were awarded to the United Bid, which is shared by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Philadelphia is one of 17 U.S. cities competing to host World Cup matches, and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to oversee and execute Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™.
At Wawa's newest Philadelphia store grand opening, Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens will be joined by David L. Cohen, Senior Advisor to the CEO at Comcast Corporation and Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, to talk about Wawa's support for the Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the unveiling of a digital billboard in support of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, a coffee toast with Philadelphia Union Captain (and an Honorary Co-Chair of the Bid), Alejandro Bedoya, using an exclusive Wawa and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 coffee cup, and a call for signups at www.Philadelphia2026.comto encourage FIFA and U.S. Soccer to bring the world's biggest sporting event to Philadelphia! Anyone signing up on-siteat the "Stadium Store" and showing their "Love for the Game" will receive a FREE t-shirt. The display will be onsite from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. June 17.
"At Wawa, we have always been committed to playing a role in our hometown's signature and milestone events, and we feel the grand opening of our store closest to the Philadelphia sports complex is the perfect time to share our support for Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™ and prepare the city to welcome the world!" said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. "Of course, beyond this exciting announcement and the events we have planned, this new store will allow us to continue to grow and serve our Philadelphia friends and neighbors. We look forward to an exciting summer ahead full of growth, new connections, and fulfilling lives!"
About the June 17th Grand Opening Ceremony
Wawa's newest Philadelphia store grand opening will feature remarks and celebrations from Wawa leaders, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 officials, Philadelphia Union Captain Alejandro Bedoya, and others, along with giveaways, FREE coffee all day, and an on-site exhibit highlighting Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026™ and share more information on the upcoming Wawa Welcome America! festival. A full schedule of events includes:
8:00 a.m.: A first cup coffee toast with Philadelphia Union Captain Alejandro Bedoya, kicking off FREE coffee all day at the store.
8:00 a.m.: Remarks from Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens
8:10 a.m.: Remarks from David L. Cohen, Senior Advisor to the CEO at Comcast Corporation and Chair, Philadelphia Soccer 2026
8:15 a.m.: The unveiling of the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Billboard
8:20 a.m.: A preview of the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 "Pitch," which will launch at the 2021 Wawa Welcome America! Festival; FREE t-shirts to anyone registering to join the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 team.
8:30 a.m.: A special ribbon-cutting ceremony
8:35 a.m.: Hoagies for Heroes competition between local youth soccer teams from Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer with the presentation of checks and trophies to Philadelphia Parks & Recs soccer programs.
Bringing Boundless Convenience with Wawa's Newest Offerings at the Penrose Ave. store
As part of its 2021 growth, Wawa is enhancing its commitment to provide customers and communities with the highest level of convenience by extending beyond the store's four walls and meeting customers where they live, on their terms - with more options and more access. This new Philadelphia store will not only have all of Wawa's customer favorites, but also fuel and beer sales. The store will be the only Wawa in Philadelphia with beer sales, and the sixth in the State of PA. Additionally, the store will feature new innovations in convenience including mobile ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery options. In addition, this store will feature the latest in Wawa's fresh, quality and convenient food options, including the new dinner menu offerings, such as the new burger, which just launched across all 900+ stores chainwide. This store will also be the only in Philadelphia to sell beer, with more exciting announcements around beer partnerships coming soon!
About the Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia Store
Christopher Marvel will serve as general manager of the new Penrose Ave. Wawa store, leading a team of approximately 50 associates, all of which are new positions brought to the area through the development of the store. Associates in these full- and part-time positions will not only receive competitive salaries and health benefits, but once eligible, will participate in Wawa's employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Wawa Associates own more than 41% of Wawa through the ESOP. The new Wawa store will offer fuel as well as Wawa's newest food innovations as well as numerous Wawa brands, such as the award-winning Wawa coffee (195 million cups sold annually); the Sizzli™, Wawa's hot breakfast sandwich; Wawa's new line of specialty beverages (hot, cold, iced and frozen); Wawa Bakery; Wawa's built-to-order hoagies (125 million sold annually); and Wawa's beverage line of dairy products, juices and teas.
About Wawa, Inc.
Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America's Largest Private Companies in 2020. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.comor follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.
