Waycross Partners : Launches Strategic Marketing Initiative, Appoints Chris Greco as CEO and Adds to Investment Team

Louisville, Kentucky-based investment manager Waycross Partners, LLC (www.waycrosspartners.com) announced that it has hired Chris Greco to become the firm’s CEO, Principal and Director of Institutional Sales. Mr. Greco will lead the firm’s marketing initiative within the institutional defined benefit and defined contribution marketplace while working with investment consultants across the country.

Mr. Greco has been an institutional marketing professional for more than 20 years having worked at Fidelity Investments, Clover Capital and most recently as a Partner at Sawgrass Asset Management. During his career he has worked with large investment consultants and pension funds, marketing hedge funds, mutual funds and separate accounts.

Waycross has also added Anthony Brooks as a Portfolio Strategist and Sean Ketcherside, CFA as a Sector Analyst to its investment team. Additionally, Christopher Herb joined the firm as its Director of Marketing and Communications. Mr. Brooks and Mr. Herb previously worked at Sawgrass Asset Management and Mr. Ketcherside previously worked at Kennedy Capital. Waycross will open an office in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, that will focus on marketing and client service across the country.

Speaking about these new additions to the Waycross team, Founding Principal and CIO Ben Thomas said, “Over the past 15 years at Waycross, we have created investment vehicles and portfolios that suit the institutional marketplace well and this is the right time to bring in Chris Greco and his investment marketing expertise to lead our firm and its marketing endeavors. The additions of Mr. Brooks, Mr. Herb and Mr. Ketcherside bring deep industry experience to an existing team that has worked together dating back to our days at Invesco.”

Waycross advises on more than $1.3 billion of assets across its long/short and long-only portfolios, which are available through mutual funds, separate accounts, model delivery and limited partnerships.

ABOUT WAYCROSS PARTNERS

Founded in 2005, Waycross Partners is an independent investment management firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The firm specializes in managing hedged and long equity assets for institutional investors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.waycrosspartners.com.

