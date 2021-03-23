Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Waylay : Announces New Organizational Structure to Enter its Next Phase of Growth and Global Expansion

03/23/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Three distinct business units reflect Waylay’s evolvement into a global organization and create a growth roadmap in enterprise automation

Waylay, a leading enterprise automation software company at the forefront of digital transformation has today announced its new organizational structure, designed to facilitate the company’s strategic growth plans. Waylay will be organized around three business units: Waylay IO for the developer community and SMBs, Waylay Enterprise, and Waylay Digital Twin for Salesforce.

Waylay’s compelling product innovation together with numerous recent wins in high growth markets are strong indicators for a steep growth trajectory. The company is restructured to better address its different target markets with high growth opportunities and each business unit is well-positioned to fulfill its customers’ needs. The new structure integrates Waylay’s core competencies and builds on its winning automation, orchestration, and analytics software which makes the digital transformation painless and allows a seamless deployment from idea to working use case in just hours.

Every Waylay automation solution is low-code or no-code enabled which is intrinsic to everything Waylay does and intercepts the new megatrend of global digitalization and IoT, across all industries. Waylay’s objective to provide a single automation tool is viewed as visionary. Its unique and trusted software platform is now ready to address the requirements of its three business unit customers.

Waylay IO brings an entirely new low-code business model to the developer community. It allows developers to build automation flows and use cases in no time. Its developer-friendly environment, backed by an engaged community creates the perfect setting to bring ideas to life, experiment with data, and create insightful new applications and business models quicker than ever before. www.waylay.io/io

Waylay Enterprise provides a proven cloud-agnostic solution to OT-IT unification. Its Citizen developer approach endorses innovation velocity and puts the value of data in the hands of domain experts, data scientists, and corporate tiger teams to initiate new revenue streams and guarantee high ROI for IoT data, without going through lengthy software development cycles. Waylay commits to supporting enterprises by simplifying their complex digital transformation journey when OT-IT finally converge. www.waylay.io/enterprise

Waylay Digital Twin is a no-code Salesforce solution that connects IoT to Salesforce and boosts the visibility of data, health and performance metrics for connected assets. Salesforce users can configure asset monitoring based on the business context, create new condition-based and predictive maintenance use cases, optimize remote operations and leverage asset data for consumption-based business models. Waylay Digital Twin is available on Salesforce AppExchange.

www.waylay.io/digitaltwin & AppExchange https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMaXKEA1

“Our motivation to create the new business units was fueled by our growth strategy to address the different market segments that can benefit from our automation technology,” said Leonard Donnelly, CEO of Waylay. “The three product offers have the same trailblazing Waylay data automation and orchestration engine under the hood. Adding diversified business units to optimize product development, sales and support eliminates a monolithic market approach in favor of our company goals to serve our customers in the most effective way. We offer our technology across all industries; our three new distinct business models each provide a satisfactory low-code or no-code solution for IoT data owners that do not have the time, nor the resources to create new automation flows in-house, in a traditional software development model.”

Learn more about Waylay’s new structure at www.waylay.io and select the product offer that fits your needs.

ABOUT WAYLAY

Waylay is a leading enterprise IT-OT digital unification software company delivering low-code based orchestration, automation and analytics software solutions. Waylay has a passion for supporting citizen developer communities and ensuring it puts all valuable data to work for developers, data scientists and domain experts. Most importantly, Waylay guarantees its customers a significant reduction in cost and time to market new digital transformation projects to eventually make their enterprises become one.

Find out more at www.waylay.io


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aNATTOPHARMA ASA : End of Offer Period for voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in NattoPharma ASA
AQ
10:52aINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TLND, PRSP, CATM; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
10:51aKUNLUN ENERGY  : Announcement of results
PU
10:51aSOFTOX  : Has completed enrolment of softox wound irrigation solution confirmatory study (swis-02)
AQ
10:51aArray Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of 35,475,457 Shares
GL
10:50aESSILORLUXOTTICA  : gains EU okay for $8.5 billion Dutch buy
RE
10:50aBoston Marathon Partners with Global Fundraising Platform GivenGain for 125th Race
PR
10:50aPRESS RELEASE  : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer -2-
DJ
10:50aPRESS RELEASE  : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at EUR45 per share
DJ
10:50aFRIEDRICH VORWERK  : sets final offer price at ?45 per share
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
4Global equities, oil prices slide on concerns over Europe COVID case counts
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ