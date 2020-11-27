Waypoint Investment Partners Refiles Interim Management Report of Fund Performance

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. (Waypoint) today announced the refiling of the Interim Management Report of Fund Performance (MRFP) for Waypoint All Weather Alternative Fund (the Fund). The purpose of the refiling is to:



correctly label the MRFP as Interim Management Report of Fund Performance which was improperly labelled as Annual Management Report of Fund Performance;

include the trading expense ratio for the Fund which is 1.13% and was incorrectly stated;

include information on the net asset value per unit at the end of the period which was omitted in the first chart under “Financial Highlights”; and

include information on the management expense ratio before waivers or absorptions which was omitted.

The effect on the Fund of these corrections was immaterial and no other changes were made to the MRFP. The refiled MRFP will be available on the Fund’s website at http://www.waypointinvestmentpartners.com/funds.html and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

