Waypoint Residential Acquires Vickers Historic Roswell

08/09/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
Waypoint Residential, LLC, through a subsidiary, has purchased the 79-unit Vickers Historic Roswell (“Vickers”). Vickers is in the heart of Roswell, Georgia, approximately 30-minutes north of Atlanta. This Class A conventional multifamily property is the only one of its kind on Canton Street, the entertainment hub of Roswell, with more than 110 boutique shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Vickers, built in 2018, offers residents top-of-market finishes and a full array of amenities.

About Waypoint Residential

Waypoint Residential (“Waypoint”) is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the rental housing sector. Founded in 2011 and with offices in Boca Raton, FL, Atlanta, GA, and Dallas, TX, the firm acquires, develops, operates, and finances multifamily rental properties throughout the Sunbelt region of the United States. Waypoint’s investment activity is approximately $4.4 billion across more than 28,900 units.


HOT NEWS