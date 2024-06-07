June 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Waystar fell 2.3% below their initial public offering price on their Nasdaq Global Select Market debut on Friday, giving the healthcare payments company a valuation of $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stock Market News in real time
Nymex Overview : Petroleum Futures Weaken on Jobs Data, Stronger Dollar -- OPIS
The job report just threw a spanner in the works
Investors were eagerly awaiting one of their favorite data, that has the power to take markets to new records, or get them to recede. I’m talking about the monthly US employment figures - known as the NFP report.