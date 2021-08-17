Wazuzu's Co-Founder Joe Besecker, Leading U.S. Thoroughbred Horse Owner, Makes History with 1,000th Individual Win

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a win by his horse Diva’s Finale at Del Mar on Saturday, leading U.S. equine owner Joseph E. Besecker joined an elite group of Thoroughbred owners with a 1,000-victory record.



Besecker is the 22nd North American individual or entity to have earned this distinction since 1996, according to Equibase, the official database of Thoroughbred racing and an industry leader in equine data.

“Today was really special,” Besecker said Saturday. “Watching my horse come down the stretch to win never gets old and it was especially thrilling today. It was humbling to have my favorite race announcer Trevor Denmon recognize this milestone -- his race call and winner’s circle commentary gave me goosebumps!”

Besecker quoted Hall of Fame NFL coach Tom Landry who said that “the secret to winning is constant, consistent management.” “I want to thank my team, led by my advisors Jeffrey A. Matty, Jr. and Paul O’Loughlin, as well as our caring trainers and their tireless staff, for their efforts of constant and consistent preparation to make this accomplishment a reality,” Besecker said. In addition to these team members, Besecker also thanked the agents, jockeys, bloodstock partners, veterinarians and racing officials for their role in his accomplishment, saying he is grateful for all of their hard work.

At Saturday’s race, Diva’s Finale was ridden by jockey Abel Cedillo and is trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill of Doug O’Neill Racing in Santa Anita.

O’Neill congratulated Besecker on his 1,000th win, calling the milestone “an incredible achievement” that puts him in the top 1% of owners. “From the men and women you’ve employed along the way who have been able to work alongside your amazing horses, we’re hopeful we can win another 1,000 with you,” O’Neill said.

As a horse owner, Besecker is known for his data-driven and value-based strategy, which he characterizes with a simple prescription of “process, people, performance,” said Matty, manager of Besecker’s racing operation. Matty notes that in the past five years, Besecker’s horses have had a win rate of 25%, well more than double the industry average win rate of 10%.

“Of the 1,000 wins we’re recognizing today, 500 have happened in the past five years,” Matty said, adding that Besecker’s winnings reflect the same strong record -- $12 million of his $20 million in career earnings came in the last five years.

“Joe’s differentiators are his large network of trainers and bloodstock agents across the country and his insistence on close collaboration among them, a rarity in the industry,” Matty said. He added that Besecker devours data, is always on the lookout for discounts on pedigreed horses, and is willing to takes risks if he sees a sufficiently likely reward.

“For my thousandth win to be with a horse trained by Doug O’Neill is so fitting,” Besecker said, noting that O’Neill is one of the founding partners of the Wazuzu Racing division of Wazuzu, Inc., which Besecker co-founded in 2020 with technology veteran Paul Slaats of the private equity firm Milestone Partners, recognizing the disruptive potential for blockchain technology and tokenization to drive a new ecosystem of asset monetization and commerce, including horse racing.

Wazuzu offers its clients a full suite of asset digitization services and technology which includes everything from NFT development and security token consulting to geolocation and metaverse management tools to creative services such as video production and gamification. Wazuzu’s several verticals include Wazuzu Racing, which allows people to enjoy one of history’s most majestic and exclusive sports in a new way. Powered by a blockchain-based platform, Wazuzu Racing builds unique content and provides data intelligence for horse owners, breeders, and fans alike, allowing for fractional ownership along the way.

In addition to Besecker, Slaats and O’Neill, Wazuzu has built a strong team consisting of professional athletes Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz, technology, finance and compliance experts, former producers, designers, and animators from outlets such as ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, and a host of marketing, brand and social media influencers.

Wazuzu, Inc. is an end-to-end blockchain-based asset digitization platform that builds value for its customers, partners, and stakeholders by bringing extensive experience in capital markets, regulatory compliance, creative services, and technology, including NFT minting and consulting on STO issuances. For more information on Wazuzu, please visit https://www.wazuzu.com/ .

