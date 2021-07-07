Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

We Humans Overwhelm our Earth: Will there be 11 or 2 billion people by 2100? New book fingers leaders' failure to discuss population

07/07/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are a plague on the Earth. It's coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It's not just climate change; it's sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth, or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now."  Sir David Attenborough, Radio Times in 2013

No truer words have been said on the subject as we "celebrate" (34 years of world leaders ducking the topic of population growth) on World Population Day, started in 1987, when human population had just hit 5 billion.  Leaders know that adding a billion humans to earth every dozen years will potentially lock in a 5°C rise by 2100 stressing and hugely impacting humanity. 

At 90, author Donald A. Collins attended the 1st Earth Day on April 22, 1970.  He applauds Denis Hayes, coordinator of this initial effort to marshal wide public support.  Collins considers Population Day on July 11, 2021 a pivotal year to tell anyone who will listen the obvious truth of humanity's coming demise in his new book "We Humans Overwhelm Our Earth."

This book is a compilation of his best articles out of hundreds published on the Church and State website written about human population from late January 2013. Collins has travelled the world extensively and seen the best and worst of humanity in many forms - witnessed two doublings of human population every 40 years exhausting our planet's resources.  He recommends, like many before him, that the United States should set an example by giving its people and all the people in the world free contraceptives for about $20 billion / year to empower women and unwind a lifetime of human population growth painlessly from nearly 8 billion today back to 2 billion by 2100.

Former U.S. Navy officer, banker and venture capitalist, Donald A. Collins, a freelance writer living in Washington, DC., has spent over 40 years working for women's reproductive health as a board member and/or officer of numerous family planning organizations including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Guttmacher Institute, Family Health International and Ipas. Yale undergraduate, NYU MBA.

Donald A. Collins (202) 656-6421 
DAC@WeHumansOverwhelmourEarth.com 
WeHumansOverwhelmourEarth.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-humans-overwhelm-our-earth-will-there-be-11-or-2-billion-people-by-2100-new-book-fingers-leaders-failure-to-discuss-population-301327210.html

SOURCE Donald A. Collins


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pPop-up Bus Shelter in Downtown Denver Supports the Beer Community and On Tap Is Donating up to $1,500 Back
BU
01:56pAMTRAK PLAN TO REPLACE DOZENS OF AGING TRAINS : cost $7.3B
AQ
01:56pBARRICK GOLD  : Tanzania president, Barrick CEO meet to review Twiga partnership progress
RE
01:55pPFB CORPORATION  : Announces Timing of Release of its Second Quarter Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021
AQ
01:55pBASANITE, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:55pDGAP-ADHOC  : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA
DJ
01:54pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN makes final pitch for regulator to approve voting trust for Kansas City Southern
AQ
01:53pWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Morrisons buyout could see credit rating slashed, Moody's warns
RE
01:52pECB to unveil tweaked inflation target, climate role on Thursday
RE
01:51pMEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"