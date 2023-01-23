Advanced search
'We all want to know why': Police chief on California shooting

01/23/2023 | 05:50pm EST
STORY: An 11th victim died from injuries on Monday after an elderly gunman's deadly rampage at a Los Angeles-area dance hall, California police said, as authorities were still searching for a motive behind one of the state's worst mass shootings.

Police identified 72-year-old Huu Can Tran as the suspect in the massacre, which took place during a Lunar New Year celebration at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a dance hall popular with older patrons of Asian descent.

Tran allegedly killed 10 people on Saturday night and wounded 10 others, then traveled to another dance hall where his attack was thwarted. He later fatally shot himself.

An 11th person had died on Monday from injuries sustained during the shooting, Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese told reporters. All of the deceased were between the ages of 50 and 80.

On Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said "everything is on the table" in terms of identifying the reasons for the shooting.


