Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'We are in a war' -NY Gov says storm killed at least 7

12/25/2022 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "We are in a war, this is a war with Mother Nature," Hochul said at a press briefing.

Officials in Erie County said the death toll from the storm had risen from three to seven overnight in the Buffalo region in far western New York.

Some of the four reported dead on Sunday morning were found in cars and some in snow banks.

A powerful winter storm that caused frigid temperatures from the Northern Great Plains to the U.S.-Mexico border was moving east on Sunday, after knocking out power to millions late last week and causing flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period.

More than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power on the U.S. East Coast, Texas, and Washington state on Sunday, a sharp drop from the 1.8 million that were powerless as of early Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us. In Buffalo, 16% of residents had no electricity on Sunday, officials said.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:51pEU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs
RE
02:40pQatar expresses "extreme concern" over Taliban bar on female staff - statement
RE
01:05pAround 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche - APA
RE
01:03pJapan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit
RE
12:39pSaudi arabia, japan sign memorandum of cooperation on circular c…
RE
12:35pDeadly blizzard hits Buffalo as eastern U.S. freezes
RE
12:33p'We are in a war' -NY Gov says storm killed at least 7
RE
12:09pZelenskiy promises Ukrainian 'Christmas miracle'
RE
12:04p'A weird feeling' -Ukrainian fighter on celebrating Christmas by phone
RE
11:47aDeath toll rises in Buffalo as frigid cold freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
2Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in ..
3Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
4Ukrainian soldier reunites with family over Christmas call from east
5China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

HOT NEWS