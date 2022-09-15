'We are not a sanctuary state' -DeSantis on moving immigrants

DeSantis took credit for the two flights, which originated in San Antonio, Texas, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. Geoff Freeman, the Martha's Vineyard airport director, said the flights were carrying around 50 migrants and according to local news reports, most were Venezuelan.

The high-profile move comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November and has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. It mirrors campaigns by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona to push responsibility for a record number of border arrivals to Democratic strongholds including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

Some residents decried the move as a political "stunt," as local officials and volunteers scrambled to help the confused new arrivals.