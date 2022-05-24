Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'We are not criminals,' say migrants protesting Title 42

05/24/2022 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The demonstrators chanted "we are migrants, we are not criminals," as they walked from a nearby migrant shelter to a pedestrian bridge near the border entry.

"Now you can see that all the people are crossing every day. Every year, it's the world's most fluid port of entry, so I think there is no reason why migrants can't come through every day to make their asylum request. The asylum is a right under international law and the United States can and should accept these people," said activist Emem Maurus, with the U.S Transgender rights center.

Thousands of migrants have waited for months in northern Mexico to enter the United States to apply for protection. Monday was supposed to mark the moment when the U.S. government finally dropped a pandemic-era policy that has largely prevented them from seeking asylum in the United States.

However, a Louisiana court said on Friday (May 20) that U.S. authorities were unable to immediately proceed with plans to lift restrictions that empowered U.S. agents at the Mexico-U.S. border to turn back migrants without a chance to seek asylum.

Title 42 is a pandemic-related deportation policy enacted by former U.S. President Trump in March 2020, which essentially closed down the U.S. asylum system at the Mexican border.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58aLNG MOMENTUM SWINGING BACK TO ASIA AS EUROPE DEMAND EASES : Russell
RE
12:57aSoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 billion in India debut
RE
12:49aSri Lanka increases fuel prices as it seeks to rein in crisis
RE
12:48aChina says it will take targeted steps to support the economy
RE
12:45aAnalyst APK-Inform boosts Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast
RE
12:44aRussian invasion of Ukraine is a global issue, says Biden
RE
12:39aRohingya refugee boat sinks off Myanmar, dozens dead or missing - media
RE
12:37aUkraine's Zelenskiy urges allies to pressure Moscow on prisoner swap
RE
12:30aAirbnb to shut domestic business in China from July 30
RE
12:29aDalian coking coal, coke futures decline on expectation of higher supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. appeals court rejects most of Florida social media law
2Dividend payouts hit first quarter record, but outlook rocky
3Stellantis, Samsung SDI to build new JV battery plant in Indiana -sourc..
4Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ):Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2022
5JD com : Releases 2021 ESG Report

HOT NEWS