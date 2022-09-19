'We are one human kin' -Poet Amanda Gorman addresses the UN
09/19/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
STORY: "This morn, let it be sworn that we are one human kin, grounded not just by the griefs we bear, but by the good we begin to anyone out there," Gorman implored in a stirring recitation, "I only ask that you care before it's too late. That you live aware and awake, that you lead with love in hours of hate. I challenge you to heed this call. I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good so that the world might be great."
Gorman entered the national consciousness after reading a poem during the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden.