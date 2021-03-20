We can get most Germans vaccinated by summer's end - BioNTech founder

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The founder of BioNTech
, partner with Pfizer in making one of the
first coronavirus vaccines to be approved for use, is optimistic
that the virus will be under control in most European countries
by the end of the summer despite a faltering vaccine roll-out.
In Germany, owners of shuttered shops and would-be
holidaymakers are increasingly restive over COVID-19
restrictions. Some 20,000 people protested against lockdown in
the central city of Kassel on Saturday.
European Union governments are facing criticism over the
slow start to their vaccination campaigns, with supply hiccups
leaving the bloc lagging far behind countries such as Israel,
Britain and the United States.
But BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the
problems would prove temporary, adding it was possible to ensure
70% of Germans were vaccinated by the end of September, at which
point he said the virus would pose few problems.
"In many European countries and the U.S. we will probably
not need lockdowns by summer's end," he told Welt am Sonntag
newspaper. "There'll be outbreaks, but they'll be background
noise. There'll be mutations, but they won't frighten us."
Almost 9% of the German population had received at least one
vaccine shot on Saturday. Meanwhile Britain passed the half-way
point with 50% of adults having received at least one
dose.
In Germany, the sluggish vaccine deployment and continuing
restrictions are weighing heavily on the fortunes of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives, who are slipping in the polls in
an election year even as rising COVID-19 case numbers look set
to force authorities to put the brakes on attempts to gradually
reopen the economy.
Incidence is above 100 cases per 100,000 population over a
week - the threshold above which authorities say they must
impose stricter distancing rules to stop the healthcare system
being overburdened.
"Many are simply disappointed," Bavaria's conservative
Premier Markus Soeder, a likely candidate to succeed Merkel in
the national election, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
newspaper.
"A false move now risks turning this third wave (of the
virus) into a permanent wave," he said ahead of a meeting on
Monday of national and regional leaders at which they are
expected to discuss the next stage of coronavirus measures.
"We have a tool: the emergency brake. It must be applied
strictly everywhere in Germany," Soeder said, referring to the
possibility of halting the easing of restrictions.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt
Editing by Frances Kerry)