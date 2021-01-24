'We can't wait:' Biden to push U.S. Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - One of President Joe Biden's
top economic aides on Sunday will press Democratic and
Republican senators for a fresh $1.9 trillion in coronavirus
relief to help struggling Americans and avert a larger economic
crisis.
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said
he would speak to the senators as part of a push by the Biden
administration to make the case for a large rescue plan.
"We can't wait," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre
told reporters. "Just because Washington has been gridlocked
before doesn't mean it needs to continue to be gridlocked."
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 417,000
Americans, thrown millions out of work and is infecting more
than 175,000 Americans per day, posing an immediate crisis to
the Biden administration. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
Biden, who took office on Wednesday, campaigned on a promise
to take aggressive action on the pandemic, which his predecessor
President Donald Trump often downplayed.
The Trump administration lagged far behind its target of 20
million Americans inoculated by the end of 2020. There was no
plan in place for how to distribute the vaccine to millions of
Americans when Biden took over, White House Chief of Staff Ron
Klain said on Sunday.
While Congress has already authorized $4 trillion to
respond, the White House argues that another $1.9 trillion is
needed to cover the costs of responding to the virus, as well as
providing enhanced jobless benefits and payments to households.
"The bottom line is this: We're in a national emergency, and
we need to act like we're in a national emergency," Biden said
on Friday before signing executive orders on economic relief.
Though Biden’s Democratic Party holds slim majorities in the
House and Senate, the legislation will likely need bipartisan
support to clear procedural hurdles and emerge from the Senate.
A number of Republicans have already balked at the price
tag.
Senator Mitt Romney, a moderate Republican, said he would
listen to what the White House had to say, "but the total figure
is pretty shocking," he told "Fox News Sunday."
"Spending and borrowing trillions of dollars from the
Chinese among others is not necessarily the best thing we can do
to get our economy to be strong long term," Romney added.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged the
remarks from some Republican leaders have not been positive. He
said he hoped they would see the need for the plan after
Sunday's meeting.
"But if they don't, there are tools we can use to move
forward on our own. And we will," Schumer told reporters in New
York. He said those tools included reconciliation, which allows
major legislation to pass the Senate on a simple majority.
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said he was hopeful for a
show of bipartisanship in the Senate. "The object is trying to
see if there's an area of agreement we can launch when it comes
to this rescue package," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
The new president has said one of his top priorities would
be unifying a bitterly divided country. Trump's tenure drew to a
close with his second impeachment by the House of
Representatives after supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on
Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to overturn his election loss. Five
people died in the violence.
