'We don't know where they are' -Biden on missing Americans in Ukraine
06/17/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
STORY: The United States said on Thursday (June 16) it was aware of reports that a third U.S. citizen was missing after traveling to Ukraine and it had not yet asked Russia about two Americans reportedly captured after going to the country to fight Russian forces.
On Friday, Russian media outlets broadcast images of what they said were two U.S. citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine, in what could be the first confirmation the duo had been taken prisoner.