The election is for both president and parliament and opinion polls show that Vucic is likely to win another five-year term while his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is also set to win a majority, although it is likely to fall short of its current 188 seats in the 250-seat parliament.

"I hope that Serbia will carry on its new path but on a path of stability, tranquility and peace and of course of on its way of economic prosperity as well," Vucic said after casting his vote.