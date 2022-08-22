Log in
'We have lost everything': Deadly floods hit Afghanistan

08/22/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
STORY: The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June.

According to Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority, in addition to the 20 dead, 35 have been injured due to the flooding.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

A resident of the Khushi District, Zaman Khan, told Reuters that his family has lost everything.

"As a result of the flood, we have lost everything, we have lost our houses, so far only one loaf of bread has been brought to us, what can we do with one loaf of bread?"

The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.

Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.


