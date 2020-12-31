Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington

12/31/2020 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Trump returns to the White House with the first lady

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump returned to Washington early from his Florida resort on Thursday, keeping up his fight with Congress over a defense bill and coronavirus aid checks while chronicling the "historic victories" of his outgoing administration on Twitter.

The White House posted a holiday video message from Trump, who has yet to concede his November election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, in which he praised his administration's accomplishments, that he said included its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding the economy.

"We have to be remembered for what's been done," he said.

Trump, who had COVID-19 in October, frequently played down the severity of the pandemic and oversaw a response many health experts have criticized as disorganized, cavalier and sometimes ignored the science behind virus transmission.

Trump said the United States has produced a COVID-19 vaccine in record time and he had correctly predicted this would come before the year-end.

The United States has been one of the countries worst-hit by COVID-19 and leads the world in terms of fatalities, with nearly 340,000 deaths officially attributed to the virus.

Trump was originally scheduled to attend a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The White House has given no reason for why he returned to Washington early, but it coincides with Trump's fight with Congress over his veto of a major defense bill and his demand for increased COVID-19 stimulus checks, as well as a spike in tensions with Iran.

Trump ignored shouted questions from reporters about Iran and whether he would attend Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration when he arrived back at the White House.

President-elect Biden is expected to spend a quiet night at his beach house in Delaware, although he is due to appear on the long-running ABC special "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the chamber, dealt a likely death blow on Wednesday to Trump's bid to boost coronavirus aid to Americans, declining to schedule a swift vote on a bill to raise relief checks to $2,000 from the $600 included in a $892 billion relief package passed by Congress earlier this month.

McConnell on Thursday again rejected a vote on a standalone bill that would increase the stimulus checks, calling it "socialism for rich people" and "a terrible way to get help to families who actually need it." The bill was passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Monday.

McConnell also said there should be nothing controversial about approving the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which Trump vetoed because it does not repeal certain legal protections for tech giants.

"We've enacted an annual NDAA for 59 straight years and counting," McConnell said. "In the next few days - the easy way or the hard way - we're going to do our job once again. This body will fulfill our responsibility to the men and women who protect our country."

The House voted to overturn Trump's veto on Monday. The Senate is likely to override the veto on Saturday at the latest.

If that happens, it would mark the first time lawmakers have voted to override a Trump veto since he took office.

Republicans in Congress have largely stuck with Trump through four turbulent years, but the president is angry that they have not fully backed his unsupported claims of election fraud.

TENSIONS WITH REPUBLICANS

Trump sought to ramp up pressure on fellow Republicans to back the bigger checks for struggling Americans in a series of tweets in recent days in which he attacked Republican leaders as "pathetic" and accused the party of having a "death wish" if it did not increase stimulus payments.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri on Wednesday pledged to challenge Biden's victory when Congress convenes to officially tally the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, which could trigger a lengthy debate in the Republican-controlled Senate but has virtually no chance of overturning the results.

Some Republican senators had supported an increase in the stimulus payments, including David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoff elections in Georgia next week that will determine which party controls the Senate under Biden.

The tensions among Republicans have been exacerbated by the effort in Congress to reject Trump's NDAA veto.

The Senate voted 80-12 on Wednesday to begin debate on the issue, with another procedural vote due on Friday.

U.S.-Iran tensions, meanwhile, have again spiked.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused Washington of trying to fabricate a pretext for attacking his country and vowed Tehran would defend itself even though it does not seek war.

Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew over the Middle East on Wednesday in what U.S. officials said was a message of deterrence to Iran ahead of the first anniversary of a U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Morgan and Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Brunnstrom; Writing by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Paul Simao and Grant McCool)

By Jeff Mason and David Morgan


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pBANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 31 Dec 2020
PU
03:39pULTRA MODERN POOL AND PATIO : Grilled Blood Orange Mimosa
PU
03:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 341,199 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
03:38pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 19,663,976 as of yesterday vs 19,432,125 in previous report on dec. 30
RE
03:37pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 341,199 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 337,419 in previous report on dec. 30
RE
03:28pOil edges higher, but posts 20% annual drop in tumultuous 2020
RE
03:18p'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington
RE
03:18pEXCLUSIVE : Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk
RE
03:05pWall Street inches higher, dollar gains as tumultuous year nears finish line
RE
03:00pSolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5Wall Street inches higher, dollar gains as tumultuous year nears finish line

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ