'We'll take care of it' -Biden on Chinese balloon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday because of the balloon.

The president did not elaborate on what was planned. Officials said that military leaders considered shooting down the high-altitude surveillance balloon this week but eventually recommended against this because of the risk of falling debris.

China expressed regret that an "airship" used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed into U.S. airspace.

The Pentagon said on Friday (February 3) that another Chinese balloon was observed over Latin America without saying where exactly.

An object believed to be a suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen over Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday (February 4).

The spy balloon has been drifting eastward since it was spotted earlier this week over Montana. There have also been sightings in Kansas and Missouri.