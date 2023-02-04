Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'We'll take care of it' -Biden on Chinese balloon

02/04/2023 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Biden, while walking to a car, made his remark in response to a question about whether the United States would shoot down the high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday because of the balloon.

The president did not elaborate on what was planned. Officials said that military leaders considered shooting down the high-altitude surveillance balloon this week but eventually recommended against this because of the risk of falling debris.

China expressed regret that an "airship" used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed into U.S. airspace.

The Pentagon said on Friday (February 3) that another Chinese balloon was observed over Latin America without saying where exactly.

An object believed to be a suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen over Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday (February 4).

The spy balloon has been drifting eastward since it was spotted earlier this week over Montana. There have also been sightings in Kansas and Missouri.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:57pU.S. aims to quickly recover debris from Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials
RE
03:57pDebris field from chinese balloon is seven miles, spread out - u…
RE
03:54pU.s. military to seek to recover payload from chinese surveillan…
RE
03:53p Israelis protest against Netanyahu's justice plans
RE
03:52pU.s. military took precautions to minimize spying risk as balloo…
RE
03:50pBalloon entered u.s. identification zone on jan. 28, entered can…
RE
03:50pMissile used against chinese balloon was an aim-9x, u.s. militar…
RE
03:47pF-22 engaged the chinese balloon with one missile, no collateral…
RE
03:44pU.s. defense official says chinese balloon is part of a fleet of…
RE
03:43pChinese balloon was not a weather balloon, it was a spy balloon…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit ter..
3Brazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
4Study: More discounts for new cars again
5China must join Ghana debt restructuring effort soon, Germany's Lindner..

HOT NEWS