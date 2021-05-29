Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

We must find forms of post-Brexit cooperation with Britain

05/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Relations between Hungary and Britain developed during the period when both countries were members of the European Union; this period, however, is over now, Brexit happened, and the task in hand now is to find forms of post-Brexit cooperation, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday in London, after he had bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his office at Downing Street.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, the Hungarian Prime Minister said at the talks with Mr Johnson they primarily focused on the future of Hungarian-British bilateral cooperation, while they also discussed the possibilities of further cooperation between the countries of Central Europe, in particular the Visegrád countries, and Britain.

According to Mr Orbán, at the meeting, the energy industry and defence industry were mentioned as particularly successful areas of bilateral relations.

He recalled that Shell had been the first non-Russian energy industry company that Hungary had entered into a long-term gas purchase agreement with.

According to the Prime Minister, this agreement is of great importance also from the respect of sovereignty.

He added that energy and defence industry cooperation - including the development of common research opportunities within the latter - are 'two promising areas of cooperation during the post-Brexit and post-Covid period' between Hungary and Britain.

In answer to the question as to whether - in light of the fact that in Europe the percentage of persons who have received the vaccine against the coronavirus is the highest in Britain and Hungary - he sees any hope for quarantine-free travel between the two countries, Mr Orbán said this depends on the British government. 'Britain is number one, we have the silver medal which is not a mean achievement in this race,' the Prime Minister said.

He highlighted that in Hungary life is now free, perhaps a little freer than here, 'if my perception of the situation in London at present is correct'.

The British government is, however, very cautious, and this is understandable given that Britain is an island state, and this creates a more difficult situation than in countries which are, similar to Hungary, landlocked, Mr Orbán said.

He added it is to be hoped that sooner or later the foreign ministers of the two countries could reach an agreement on the mutual acceptance of immunity certificates.

In answer to a question, he said at his meeting with the British Prime Minister on Friday, they also discussed issues related to democracy, the press, the LGBT community and the rule of law as Mr Johnson was 'also interested in these matters'.

Mr Orbán stated that the Hungarian judiciary is among the most independent in Europe, and if anyone at a newsstand in Hungary asks for an anti-government newspaper, they can choose from at least a dozen.

He added that the accusation of anti-Semitism is 'simply ridiculous' as in Hungary there is a very large Jewish community.

He rejected the idea that Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros had been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks. Mr Orbán stated that George Soros was a talented Hungarian businessman, but was also a major rival: he advocates migration, and helps and funds non-governmental organisations that organise the same. 'We don't like that, but this has nothing to do with ethnic self-identity,' the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of Hungary published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aHOLAPICK  : Launched Huge Collection of Casual Maxi Dresses for Helping Their Buyers Get the Hot Street Look
BU
02:26aHYATT HOTELS  : Regency Shanghai Songjiang Unveils a Lakefront Retreat at the 'Root of Shanghai'
PU
02:12aWe must find forms of post-Brexit cooperation with Britain
PU
02:12aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Proposed Investment For The Establishment Of A Surgical Mask Manufacturing Company - Termination
PU
02:12aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Announcement Of Arbitral Award
PU
02:07aHARTALEGA  : U.S. probes two Malaysian glove makers over forced labour allegations -report
RE
01:45aIFF 2021 Opens with Green Initiatives for a More Sustainable Future
PR
01:37aAHF Commends Biden Administration, Gov. DeSantis and FL Legislature on Support of Drug Importation from Canada
BU
01:26aRENISHAW  : Distribution agreement between InnovMetric Software Inc. and Renishaw Plc
PU
12:40aEICHER MOTORS  : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors May 28, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country
2AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally
3VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : VIRGIN GALACTIC : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action A..
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Electric-vehicle firm Rivian could seek $70 bln valuation in IPO- Bloomberg News
5SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMI : SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Wind Power Group Launches IPO on SSE STAR Market, I..

HOT NEWS