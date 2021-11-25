"We must protect the tax system, because is it as a result of the tax system that we have at our disposal the resources for development", Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Thursday in Siófok.

In his speech at the Active Hungary Beginning of an Era Conference 2021 event, the Prime Minister highlighted: "For there to be development projects, we need a brisk economy that generates money instead of swallowing it".

"There are many reasons for an economy to be brisk, but it is important that we do not allow the laboriously constructed and functioning Hungarian economic system to be dismantled", he stated.

"The heart of this economic system is the tax system; if this system no longer existed in Hungary, the performance of the economy would fall significantly, and the resources available for development projects would also be reduced", he said.

"We have done a lot over the past 12 years, and particularly during the past two years, since the office of the Government Commissioner for an Active Hungary has been operational", he explained.

"This was a field that had no master with relation to the history of the Hungarian economy following 1945, because politics is forever searching for big things and tends to neglect the small things that make life truly liveable", he pointed out.

"If there are non-governmental organisations, then requirements and aspects are brought before political decision-making, and if there is a channel where these recommendations are summarised, then it could easily be the case that a government decision will ensure from these recommendations", he stated.

"It would seem that we have succeeded in achieving extremely good results within this field in comparison to major hurdles we had to overcome", Mr. Orbán said.

"This field is no longer without a master; there is an institutional system, and it would be good if there were proposals concerning how it should be further developed", he emphasised.

"It is also important for there to be concrete plans, resulting in the field also having a strong bargaining position", he added.

According to the Prime Minister, the money that the economy generates and the tax system that is the heart of the economy are also important.

Mr. Orbán also spoke about the fact that the future of nations is decided by what country and what community loves their homeland more. "The foundations of patriotism are two types of knowledge: knowledge of the country, and knowledge of the nation", he stated.

"The reinforcement of both serve to increase patriotism, and determine to what extent the Hungarians will be the winners of the competition between nations over the next 10-20 years", he added.

"This is at least as important, if not more important, than money and economic power; it is what the future depends on", he stated.

"Emotional factors will be decisive over the upcoming decades in the race between nations, and where commitment to the homeland and the community are stronger, more and much better things will be realised", the Prime Minister stated.

"One must not underestimate the importance of this way of thinking, because the emotions required to topple communism were to a major extent generated by exactly that: patriotism", he noted.