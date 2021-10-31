'We need to act now' - UK's Johnson sends climate alert to COP

GLASGOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson will tell a climate summit on Monday that "it's one
minute to midnight and we need to act now" as he calls on
leaders to go beyond their pledges to developing nations and act
on "coal, cars, cash and trees".
Hosting the United Nations' COP26 summit, Johnson is hoping
to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees
Celsius above pre-industrial levels - the limit scientists say
would avoid its most destructive consequences.
But it will be no easy task as Johnson found at a meeting of
leaders from 20 of the word's biggest economies over the
weekend. The Group of 20 agreed on the need for "meaningful and
effective" action to limit global warming but offered few
concrete commitments.
"Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate
change. It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now,"
Johnson will tell the opening ceremony, according to excerpts of
his speech released by his office.
"If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will
be too late for our children to do so tomorrow."
Saying Britain wanted to lead by example, Johnson will make
a commitment to increase the finance the country provides to
developing countries, which often face the worst environmental
impacts, by 1 billion pounds by 2025 to tackle climate change.
Britain says it has doubled its International Climate
Finance commitment to 11.6 billion pounds over five years in
2019, and the new pledge would take that to 12.6 billion by
2025, if the country's economy grows as forecast.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants his country to
provide $11.4 billion a year.
At the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson mounted attempts to make
some countries to agree to do more before the U.N. meeting.
He called on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to go
further on his country's climate finance commitments and asked
Australia and China to do more to reduce their dependence on
coal, the most polluting energy source if emissions are not
captured and stored underground.
"We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to
concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees. Not
more hopes and targets and aspirations ... but clear commitments
and concrete timetables for change," Johnson will say.
"We need to get real about climate change and the world
needs to know when that's going to happen."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper
Editing by William Schomberg)