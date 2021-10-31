Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'We need to act now' - UK's Johnson sends climate alert to COP

10/31/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLASGOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell a climate summit on Monday that "it's one minute to midnight and we need to act now" as he calls on leaders to go beyond their pledges to developing nations and act on "coal, cars, cash and trees".

Hosting the United Nations' COP26 summit, Johnson is hoping to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.

But it will be no easy task as Johnson found at a meeting of leaders from 20 of the word's biggest economies over the weekend. The Group of 20 agreed on the need for "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming but offered few concrete commitments.

"Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now," Johnson will tell the opening ceremony, according to excerpts of his speech released by his office.

"If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow."

Saying Britain wanted to lead by example, Johnson will make a commitment to increase the finance the country provides to developing countries, which often face the worst environmental impacts, by 1 billion pounds by 2025 to tackle climate change.

Britain says it has doubled its International Climate Finance commitment to 11.6 billion pounds over five years in 2019, and the new pledge would take that to 12.6 billion by 2025, if the country's economy grows as forecast.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants his country to provide $11.4 billion a year.

At the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson mounted attempts to make some countries to agree to do more before the U.N. meeting.

He called on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to go further on his country's climate finance commitments and asked Australia and China to do more to reduce their dependence on coal, the most polluting energy source if emissions are not captured and stored underground.

"We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees. Not more hopes and targets and aspirations ... but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change," Johnson will say.

"We need to get real about climate change and the world needs to know when that's going to happen." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30p'We need to act now' - UK's Johnson sends climate alert to COP
RE
06:09pEU's Sefcovic warns Britain not to embark on 'confrontation' over Northern Ireland- The Telegraph
RE
06:09pEu's sefcovic warns britain not to embark on confrontation’ over northern ireland- the telegraph
RE
06:08pEu's sefcovic accuses uk of seeking brexit clash - the telegraph
RE
05:59pWhite House spokesperson Psaki has COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday
RE
05:38pWorld leaders seeks ways to strengthen global supply chains
RE
05:37pCoke to pay $5.6 billion for full control of BodyArmor - WSJ
RE
05:18pU.S. CDC Says Administered 422,070,099 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Oct 31
RE
05:18pU.s. cdc says as of october 31, 18,607,505 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
05:17pU.s. cdc says 192,453,500 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of oct 31 versus 192,244,927 individuals as of oct 30
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2World leaders seeks ways to strengthen global supply chains
3China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
4EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'di..
5Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes

HOT NEWS