Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'We're in trouble:' U.S. envoy warns countries off track on climate goals

01/24/2022 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU-U.S. High-Level Climate Action Group in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The world is "not on a good track" to meet a global goal to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and needs to step up efforts to move away from fossil fuels this decade, John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate change, said on Monday.

"We're in trouble. I hope everyone understands that," Kerry told an event called Building Momentum to UN COP27 hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and officials from Egypt, the host of the next UN climate summit.

Kerry told the event that he is concerned about the recent uptick in the use of coal globally and about plans to build new coal plants without carbon capture technology.

Egypt will host in November the next UN climate summit, known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh where the government will look to showcase its own work to phase out coal in power generation, improve management of waste water, and launch the construction of public transportation projects.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry said as the host of the UN climate summit, Egypt will aim to be a voice of African nations who are among the most affected by climate change and focus on implementing what has been codified in the Paris climate agreement.

"We will be listening to the needs and priorities of Africa and other developing countries who have suffered greatly from the negative effects of climate change," Shoukry said.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Valerie Volcovici


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -3.32% 535.15 Delayed Quote.3.18%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -3.49% 174.85 Delayed Quote.3.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aU.S. Supreme Court agrees to consider limiting wetlands regulation
RE
10:36aTop EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data
RE
10:35aFraud trial begins for Michael Avenatti, U.S. lawyer who battled Trump
RE
10:31aMeme stocks fall out of love as rate hike fears dampen speculation
RE
10:31aGold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves
RE
10:30aU.S. Economy Slows in January to 18-Month Low as Omicron Weighs on Services -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:29aAdvocacy group urges Pfizer to sell more COVID pills to developing countries
RE
10:29aAdvocacy group public citizen urges pfizer to increase supply of…
RE
10:28aExclusive-Angola heads to bond markets, Sonangol plans delayed - Finance Minister
RE
10:26aWRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Street slides
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
3Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera
4JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

HOT NEWS