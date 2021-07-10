We should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister Daniele
Franco said virus variants were a major source of concern for
the global economy but he added that the world should avoid
imposing new restrictions on people's lives to combat the
pandemic.
"We all agree we should avoid introducing again any
restriction on the movement of citizens and the way of life of
people," Franco told a news conference at the end of a meeting
of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Venice.
Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G20 until the end
of the year.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by
Gavin Jones)