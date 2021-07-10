We should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister Daniele
Franco said on Saturday virus variants were a major source of
concern for the global economy but the world should avoid
imposing new restrictions on people's lives to combat the
pandemic.
"The only answer is vaccination," said Franco, speaking at
the end of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers
from the Group of 20 rich countries meeting in Venice under the
Italian presidency.
"The major source of (economic) uncertainty is related to
the pandemic and the new variants," Franco told reporters, but
added that "we all agree we should avoid introducing again new
restrictions on the movement of citizens and their way of life."
The G20 did not pledge any extra funds at the meeting for
financing vaccines to poor countries at risk of COVID variants,
where inoculation rates are low, but Franco said the group would
review the question in October.
Franco hailed the G20's endorsement of a "historic" deal on
where and how much large corporations should be taxed, saying it
would produce a "fairer and more coordinated system," though
details remained to be hammered out.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Gavin
Jones@fraguarascio;)