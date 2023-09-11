STORY: Rubiales's actions following the Women's World Cup final sparked outrage in Spain and he quit his post on Sunday (September 10), saying his position had become untenable even though he continued to defend his version of events.

"Everybody's fought and we fought as a women's football group -- we fought as players, we've fought as staff, we've fought as journalists for the outcome to be what it is," Stanway told reporters ahead of Bayern Munich's season opener on Friday (September 15).

"Obviously, the outcome is what we want. But at the same time, we want this to be the start of something, rather than the end of something.

"We want to continue to be able to have these conversations, to feel comfortable to have these conversations, feel comfortable in your workplace, to be able to stand up for whatever you think is right."

"I think generally, everybody should feel safe at their workplace and that we need to have these conversations, like Georgia said," added Bayern Munich Coach Alexander Straus.