"We will not yield," French lawmaker says after death threats over COVID vaccine pass

01/03/2022 | 10:11am EST
French LREM Member of Parliament Yael Braun-Pivet speaks during a debate about the state of health emergency bill at the National Assembly in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -French lawmakers said on Monday they would not be cowed by death threats that dozens of them received over a bill that will require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train.

The new law, which would remove the option of showing a negative test result instead of having the jabs, has the backing of most parties and is almost certain to be passed by the lower house in a vote late on Monday or early Tuesday.

But the proposed tightening of the rules has caused an upsurge of anger among anti-vaxxers, with some lawmakers saying they have been subject to aggression including vandalism of property and violent threats.

"We will not yield," lawmaker Yael Braun-Pivet told parliament, referring to death threats which she said lawmakers of all political stripes had received. "It's our democracy that is at stake."

The vaccine pass is aimed at saving lives, Health Minister Oliver Veran said, lambasting the "selfishness" of those who oppose immunisations and saying that death threats against lawmakers will not go unpunished.

Last week, the garage of a ruling party lawmaker was set on fire https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/french-lawmakers-residence-attacked-suspected-anti-vaccination-protest-2021-12-30, with graffiti by suspected anti-vaccination protesters scrawled on an adjacent wall.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said police will strengthen protections for lawmakers after several, including Barbara Bessot Ballot, of ruling party La Republique en Marche, also went public with death threats.

Bessot Ballot https://twitter.com/B_BessotBallot/status/1476511331163463681?s=20 said 52 lawmakers had received messages threatening to kill them for "attacking our freedom", adding on Twitter: "Those death threats are unacceptable."

France has traditionally had more vaccine sceptics than many of its neighbours, but has one of the EU's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, at nearly 90% of those aged 12 and over.

For months, people have had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at many public venues.

But as infections with the Delta and Omicron variants surge, the government has decided to drop the negative test option.

It aims for the vaccine pass to enter into force in mid-January following approval by both houses of parliament.

A protest will be held in front of parliament at 5 p.m., as the debate takes place inside.

France saw large crowds rally against the health pass when it was introduced in the summer, but attendance at the weekend rallies dwindled as acceptance of the vaccine rose.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Ingrid Melander


© Reuters 2022
