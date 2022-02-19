'We will remove you' -Ottawa police chief to protestors

Canadian police on Saturday (February 19) used pepper spray and stun grenades, and made dozens of arrests as they cleared demonstrators from the street in front of parliament, where they have been camping for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions.

There have been a total of 170 arrests in two days, Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, told reporters. Police by afternoon had dispersed the main portion of the blockade in front of parliament, the prime minister's office, and the Bank of Canada.

While defending the tactics employed by police in recent days, Bell also addressed accusations of protestors being "horse-trampled," saying "What I can indicate is there was two members of the protesters who did collide with the horses. They fell down. They immediately got back up and started to again engage in their protest and demonstration activity."

Bell also issued a warning to demonstrators: "So I will stand here today again and say: this demonstration is over. Go home. If you don't go home, we will remove you from the streets."