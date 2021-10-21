WeLink : Named “Residential Broadband Internet Solution Provider of the Year” in 2021

Annual Awards Recognizes Top Wireless Companies Around the Globe

WeLink, a rapidly-growing, next-generation fixed-wireless broadband provider, has been selected as winner of the “Residential Broadband Internet Solution Provider of the Year” award in the fifth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

WeLink delivers broadband internet to homes and businesses using a unique fixed-wireless approach that is quicker and less expensive to deploy than traditional fiber-to-the-home. Using the latest advances in 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, 60 GHz technology, modern network routing approaches with built-in interference immunity, WeLink can deliver fast and affordable internet that has not been achievable using legacy wireless solutions.

“We want to sincerely thank Mobile Breakthrough for recognizing our hard work and continuous journey towards innovation. Delivering a true quality of experience has not been achievable using legacy wireless technologies so we set out to change that,” said Kevin Ross, CEO of WeLink. “WeLink uses a wireless fiber approach to provide consumers up to gigabit speeds that is much quicker and less expensive to deploy than traditional fiber-to-the-home. Our focus is to deliver next generation connectivity to customers in select markets across globe.”

With over 2,600 nominations this year, the mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

“It’s incredible to think that over 77% of consumers in the U.S. are relegated to just one choice of broadband provider when they want internet speeds faster than 100 Mbps. Consumers are in desperate need of greater freedom of choice when it comes to broadband access scaling to gigabit speeds. This is even more important today, post-pandemic, with an increase in the remote and hybrid workforce,” stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “WeLink is addressing this challenge by expanding its fairly-priced, fixed-wireless broadband solution to new markets. Congratulations on winning the 2021 ‘Residential Broadband Internet Solution Provider of the Year’ award.”

About WeLink

WeLink is a new-age service provider dedicated to democratizing the internet and connecting people. Our all-new, wireless-fiber technology is faster, safer, noninvasive, and more cost-effective to deploy than traditional fiber, making it an ideal solution for nearly every home. Founded in 2018 by wireless veterans, WeLink is led by Kevin Ross, former co-founder of Vivint Wireless. In January 2021, WeLink announced a $185 million investment from Digital Alpha Advisors and a strategic partnership with Cisco Systems.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

