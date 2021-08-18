WeSpire : Closes $13M Financing to Drive Improved Culture and ESG Outcomes for Global Corporations

Sam Gillen Hired as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Expansion Efforts

WeSpire, the leading employee experience platform for Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives, today announced it has raised a Series B round of funding led by Level Structured Capital, an affiliated fund of Level Equity, a New York private investment firm focused on providing capital to software companies. The investment will help the company expand sales, marketing and customer success teams and drive product innovation.

“We have grown tremendously in the past eighteen months and are thrilled to be working with Level Structured Capital to support our growth. The team at Level understands our vision and the exciting ESG market opportunity,” said Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO of WeSpire. She added, “This is a crucial inflection point as we build awareness of the incredible ESG and culture outcomes our platform drives for corporations. We are excited to add to our talented team and continue to expand our product offerings to meet the demand for a platform that brings together all aspects of ESG engagement.”

WeSpire has recently expanded its executive team with the hiring of Sam Gillen as Chief Revenue Officer. Gillen brings over twenty years of experience in the human resources technology market at companies like SilkRoad Technology, Tango Health, Truven Analytics, and TalentGuard and had served as a sales advisor to WeSpire for several years before joining.

“We’re excited to partner with Susan and her entire management team as the company enters its next phase of high growth” said Barry Osherow, Partner at Level Structured Capital. “WeSpire has an incredible customer base and we think this infusion of capital will provide the necessary resources to supercharge their sales and marketing efforts while continuing to build best of breed software”

WeSpire has supported employee engagement efforts in sustainability for nearly ten years and began adding modules to support other ESG programs several years ago. The WeSpire platform now has modules for sustainability, social impact (including volunteering, employee giving and grants management), holistic wellbeing, and inclusive culture. Companies can use one module or offer a fully integrated program across all aspects of their impact efforts. Last year, the company was named to the RedHerring 100 in acknowledgement of their breakthrough approach to impact, culture, and engagement.

WeSpire’s award-winning behavioral programs library now offers nearly 400 customizable campaigns and competitions across all modules, with new content released regularly. This year, WeSpire has also added enhanced features to support employee resource groups, integrations with popular wearables devices to simplify tracking for wellbeing challenges, and is rolling out native mobile applications to complement the company’s popular web-based mobile app.

About WeSpire:

WeSpire provides forward-thinking global companies with an employee experience technology platform to design, run and measure the impact of their purpose-driven employee engagement initiatives. On WeSpire, employees are inspired to participate in sustainability, social impact and giving, wellbeing and inclusive culture programs that improve business performance and drive a better working world. To learn more, visit https://www.wespire.com, email insights@wespire.com, or follow WeSpire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Level Structured Capital and Level Equity:

Level Structured Capital is an affiliate of Level Equity, a New York based private investment firm that invests in and acquires outstanding growth businesses. The firm has broad capabilities to pursue minority and majority investments, full acquisitions, and structured equity and credit solutions in support of a variety of transaction types and desired outcomes. Level Equity has raised $2.7 billion across its equity and structured capital business lines. To learn more, visit www.levelequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005664/en/