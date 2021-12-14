WeSpire Taps Brandon Young as Chief Marketing Officer

Tech marketing, sales and operations veteran joins leading ESG employee experience solution to accelerate global growth

WeSpire, the leading employee experience solution for Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives, today announced the addition of a tech industry veteran to its senior leadership team, appointing Brandon Young as chief marketing officer. Young, who has 23 years of experience in marketing, sales and operations leadership, will focus on elevating the WeSpire brand and driving global adoption of WeSpire’s innovative employee engagement solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006130/en/

Brandon Young, CMO, WeSpire (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a watershed moment for corporate ESG initiatives, with companies seeking interconnected and high-impact solutions that enable them to attract and retain talented employees, ESG-focused investors, and empowered consumers,” said Susan Hunt Stevens, founder and CEO of WeSpire. “Brandon’s expertise and breadth of knowledge will enable WeSpire to empower companies and their employees around the world to be a force for good in this rapidly-evolving workplace environment.”

With over two decades of tech-focused marketing experience, Young brings a wealth of expertise to WeSpire garnered from roles at several high-profile tech startups, where he designed data-driven, go-to-market strategies and categories for next-generation technologies. In his previous roles, Young focused on international expansion in the APAC and EMEA markets and, with more than seven years in market research at companies including Survey Monkey, he has extensive background in leveraging short-cycle research to build market-defining products.

“For over a decade, employee engagement has been focused on gathering data from employees and tasking managers to react,” Young said. “Today’s employees demand more. They are driven to align their passion and purpose with their workplace. Employers need to adjust their engagement techniques to compete for the best talent. WeSpire is a first-of-its-kind platform focused on proactively engaging employees at the intersection of the causes they care about most. I look forward to bringing my experience, partnered with WeSpire’s deep expertise in ESG impact, to help global organizations meet the demands of the modern workforce.”

In partnership with its customers, WeSpire leverages its software to create purpose-centric engagement strategies that help turn ambitious impact goals into reality. WeSpire offers diversity, equity, and inclusive culture, sustainability, wellbeing and social impact modules that can be utilized individually or as an integrated solution, providing company leaders and HR executives with data-based tools to measure impact and engagement.

About WeSpire

WeSpire provides forward-thinking global companies with employee experience technology to empower their champions to design, run, and measure the impact of their purpose-driven employee engagement initiatives. On WeSpire, employees are inspired to participate in sustainability, social impact and giving, wellbeing and inclusive culture programs that improve business performance, ESG outcomes and drive a better working world. To learn more, visit www.wespire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006130/en/