Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WeWork appoints Benjamin Dunham as CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:40pm EDT
The logo of WeWork is seen in the window of a building in London

Office-sharing startup WeWork on Wednesday appointed Benjamin Dunham as its chief financial officer, replacing Kimberly Ross.

Dunham, most recently the finance head of WeWork Americas, will assume office on Oct. 1, the company said.

Ross, who joined the firm in March as part of a broader top management overhaul being undertaken by Chairman Marcelo Claure, is stepping down owing to personal reasons, WeWork said.

Last month, WeWork said it had slashed its cash burn rate almost in half from the end of last year and obtained a $1.1 billion commitment in new financing from SoftBank.

The company shelved its initial public offering in 2019 after investors grew wary of its losses, business model and corporate governance, further leading to the resignation of co-founder and former chief executive officer Adam Neumann.

WeWork has since undergone an enormous management shake-up and remains enmeshed in lawsuits over a $3 billion tender offer to existing shareholders.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pEXCLUSIVE : French government request that LVMH delay Tiffany deal was only advice - source
RE
01:05pWalmart to test drone delivery of grocery, household items
RE
01:05pCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : to begin regular programme of foreign currency sales
PU
01:04pUK SCIENCE ADVISER : other vaccine trials also likely to be paused
RE
01:03pU.S. job openings push higher; more workers quitting
RE
01:02pUs 10-year treasury yields rise to session high of 0.705%, up from 0.697%, after auction
RE
01:02pU.S. natgas output, demand to fall in 2020 from peaks due to coronavirus -EIA
RE
12:55pL B FOSTER : Announces Sale of IOS Test & Inspection Services Business
PU
12:55pBB&PA BRITISH BEER & PUB ASSOCIATION : Pubs pledge to continue actively helping Government manage COVID-19, but warn new restrictions will halt their recovery without further support
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, shares slip on rollout doubts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group