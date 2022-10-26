Weakening dollar pushes industrial metals prices higher

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most industrial metals prices
rose on Wednesday as hopes for a slower pace of U.S. interest
rate rises boosted global stock markets and weakened the dollar,
making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other
currencies.
Weak U.S. economic data reinforced a sense among investors
that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy less aggressively
and therefore inflict less damage on the economy and demand for
commodities.
In China, the biggest metals consumer, the yuan registered
its biggest one-day rise against the dollar since 2020 as the
change in U.S. interest rate expectations was joined by news
that state-owned banks were selling dollars to stabilise the
currency.
The yuan fell on Tuesday to its weakest against the dollar
since 2007.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 1.4% at $7,627.50 a tonne by 0959 GMT and aluminium
rose 3.1% to $2,283.50.
Copper and aluminium, however, have lost 30% and 45%
respectively since peaks in March, driven down by slowing global
economic growth that weakened metals demand, hit stock markets
and pushed the dollar to 20-year highs.
"The market is enjoying the tailwind from the weaker
dollar," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
But he said confirmation of a change of direction from the
Fed would be needed to convince investors that the worst
tightening is over and that without this metals prices were
unlikely to rise too far.
Supply of many metals remains tight and stockpiles are low,
giving some support to prices. <0#LMESTX-TOTAL>
Also hanging over the market is the possibility that the LME
will block Russian metal from its trading system, disrupting
supply.
LME zinc was up 1.3% at $2,283.50 a tonne, nickel
rose 0.7% to $22,475 and lead gained 0.7% to
$1,882.50 while tin slipped by 0.2% to $18,450.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson
Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton
Editing by David Goodman)