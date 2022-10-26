Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Weakening dollar pushes industrial metals prices higher

10/26/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most industrial metals prices rose on Wednesday as hopes for a slower pace of U.S. interest rate rises boosted global stock markets and weakened the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Weak U.S. economic data reinforced a sense among investors that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy less aggressively and therefore inflict less damage on the economy and demand for commodities.

In China, the biggest metals consumer, the yuan registered its biggest one-day rise against the dollar since 2020 as the change in U.S. interest rate expectations was joined by news that state-owned banks were selling dollars to stabilise the currency.

The yuan fell on Tuesday to its weakest against the dollar since 2007.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.4% at $7,627.50 a tonne by 0959 GMT and aluminium rose 3.1% to $2,283.50.

Copper and aluminium, however, have lost 30% and 45% respectively since peaks in March, driven down by slowing global economic growth that weakened metals demand, hit stock markets and pushed the dollar to 20-year highs.

"The market is enjoying the tailwind from the weaker dollar," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

But he said confirmation of a change of direction from the Fed would be needed to convince investors that the worst tightening is over and that without this metals prices were unlikely to rise too far.

Supply of many metals remains tight and stockpiles are low, giving some support to prices. <0#LMESTX-TOTAL>

Also hanging over the market is the possibility that the LME will block Russian metal from its trading system, disrupting supply.

LME zinc was up 1.3% at $2,283.50 a tonne, nickel rose 0.7% to $22,475 and lead gained 0.7% to $1,882.50 while tin slipped by 0.2% to $18,450.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.18% 4.644064 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.33% 8.307717 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.88% 1.15606 Delayed Quote.-16.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.87% 5.2955 Delayed Quote.5.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.47% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.71% 7.1936 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.57% 1.00189 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.70% 0.087478 Delayed Quote.2.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.59% 0.01219 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.96% 0.57962 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 2.86% 144.9516 Real-time Quote.-22.55%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 1.71% 411.6389 Real-time Quote.-19.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.32% 7.21865 Delayed Quote.15.08%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -1.20% 7.1806 Delayed Quote.14.34%
Latest news "Economy"
06:48aSaudi Aramco launches $1.5 billion fund, says energy transition plan flawed
RE
06:47aSaudi Aramco CEO says Russian crude embargo adds uncertainty to market
RE
06:46aIMF chief wants central banks to keep raising rates to hit 'neutral' level
RE
06:45aTruck maker Volvo to start producing battery modules in Belgium
RE
06:45aImf chief: positive effects of higher interest rates would be fe…
RE
06:45aImf chief georgieva to reuters: central banks should keep raisin…
RE
06:43aChina still added to crude oil inventories despite refining, fuel export surge: Russell
RE
06:43aKremlin says it may transfer assets in annexed Ukrainian regions to Russian companies
RE
06:41aRussia bans dealings with share capital of 45 banks - document…
RE
06:41aLebanon caretaker cabinet approves Totalenergies' exploration share waiver to Daja 215
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banco Santander 3Q Profit Beat Views as Rising Rates Helped Revenue Off..
2Asian shares rise on hopes of rate hike slowdown
3Deutsche Bank reports big jump in Q3 profit despite slump in deal-makin..
4BASF says European operations need to be cut to size 'permanently'
5CanSino Biologics : Celebrates the Rollout of the Inhaled Vaccine, Conv..

HOT NEWS