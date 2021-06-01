Weakening economic ties to EU to dampen Swiss growth - Fitch

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government's ditching
of a draft treaty cementing ties with the European Union, its
biggest trading partner, will lead to lower Swiss economic
growth, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday.
Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the
cabinet said last week it would break off talks with the bloc,
which surrounds landlocked Switzerland.
"Failure to update the bilateral relationship between
Switzerland and the EU will lead to the gradual erosion of
existing accords and lower Swiss economic growth over time than
would otherwise have been the case," Fitch said.
"However, Switzerland’s wealthy, flexible, competitive
economy should be fairly resilient and the government’s ample
fiscal space remains an important shock absorber," it added.
Fitch said the failure of the framework agreement would
impact the Swiss economy in several ways.
Lapsing agreements, for example on cross-border trade, will
increase trading costs for Swiss companies, while uncertainty
over the future relationship will make Switzerland less
attractive as a business location, it said.
Switzerland will also miss out on opportunities to gain
additional access to the single market in areas such as the
forthcoming energy union, Fitch said.
The government said on Tuesday the economy would bounce back
after contracting 0.5% in the first quarter of 2021 and could
hit pre-pandemic levels earlier than expected.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz;
Editing by Alison Williams)