Weaker dollar lifts copper, but demand outlook remains shaky

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - A weaker dollar helped lift copper prices on Monday, but prices remained near 20-month lows as slowing economic growth clouds the demand outlook.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $7,480 a tonne at 1107 GMT.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction are up 7.5% from a low of $6,955 on July 15 but down more than 30% from a record high in March.

To rein in inflation, central banks worldwide have begun rapid interest rises that are likely to stifle economic growth.

Demand has also been weak in China, the biggest consumer, due to COVID-19 lockdowns, though the government has promised stimulus to revive growth.

"We probably are close to the trough for most metals," said Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain. "Yes, the demand outlook has deteriorated, but it's not all bad on the China front," she said.

Speculative investors are becoming less bearish, cutting their net short position in COMEX copper to around 14,500 contracts from around 26,500 in early July.

Germany is on the cusp of recession, and the economy is losing steam in the United States, where the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates sharply again this week.

In a hopeful sign for metals, China will launch a fund worth up to 300 billion yuan to help ease a debt crisis in the property industry, a state bank official told Reuters.

The roughly 25 million tonne a year global copper market was oversupplied by 43,000 tonnes over January-May, according to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG).

But copper stocks in exchange warehouses are low, with only 50,350 tonnes in the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) system, near last year's 12-1/2 year low of 27,171 tonnes. <CU-STX-SGH>

LME aluminium was down 0.9% at $2,452.50 a tonne, zinc fell 0.6% to $2,973.50, lead slipped 0.3% to $2,012 and tin was 1.4% lower at $24,600 a tonne. Nickel, however, rose 1.3% to $22,405.

