Weaker equities, oil undermine grains, soybeans

* Falling equities, crude oil weaken grains
* Chinese buying of U.S. corn, soybeans disappoints
* Favourable weather to boost U.S. corn harvest
HAMBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and
soybeans fell on Monday as weaker global markets outside grains
undermined sentiment.
Disappointing U.S. sales of soybeans and corn to China also
burdened along with favourable U.S. harvest weather.
Chicago Board of Trade most active corn fell 1.6% to
$5.18-1/2 a bushel at 1047 GMT. Soybeans dropped 1.1% to
$12.69-1/4 a bushel, wheat fell 0.9% to $7.02-1/4 a
bushel.
World equities fell and the dollar firmed on Monday ahead of
a week packed with global central bank meetings.
Crude oil dropped more than $1 a barrel to around $74 on Monday
as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets.
"Weaker outside markets, especially equities and crude oil,
are undermining wheat, corn and soybean prices today," said Matt
Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX. "This has generated
a risk-off mood in grains today."
"Soybeans and corn are also being weakened by disappointing
Chinese demand for U.S. supplies. There have been regular U.S.
soybean sales to China recently but the volumes are rather
small."
Recent U.S. soybean export sales to China have been
relatively minor deals of under 200,000 tonnes. No major U.S.
corn sales have been reported to China so far in September.
"The U.S. and Ukraine are currently the main likely corn
suppliers to China," Ammermann said. "With China likely to use
its own corn harvest in the immediate future we may not see
large-scale demand from Chinese importers until later this year.
But the market wants to see demand now."
Weather is good for the U.S. corn harvest, now starting.
"The U.S. harvest weather remains favourable but October is
the month when harvest news will dominate," Ammermann said.
"However, forecasts of warm and dry U.S. weather are raising
expectations we will see a quick and easy U.S. grains harvest."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by
Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evans)