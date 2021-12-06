Weaker foreign demand sinks German industrial orders in October

A pandemic-related scarcity of microchips and other electronic components has caused massive supply bottlenecks and production problems in Germany's mighty automobile industry and other important sectors of the economy.

Orders for goods 'Made in Germany' dropped 6.9% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised rise of 1.8% in September and a plunge of 8.8% in August, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a smaller decline of 0.5% on the month in October.

"After incoming orders climbed to an all-time high in mid-2021, the index has lost more than 16 points in recent months," the economy ministry said, adding that the second sharp decline within three months put a further damper on the economic outlook.

Excluding distorting factors from bookings for big ticket items such as planes, industrial orders were still down 1.8%, the data showed.

The drop was driven by a decline in foreign orders of more than 13% on the month, with demand from countries outside the euro zone such as China particularly weak. Orders from domestic clients rose 3.4%.

"New lockdowns in Asia are slowing industry in Germany," VP Bank analyst Thomas Gitzel said. He added that the current wave of coronavirus infections across the globe was putting a renewed burden on the world economy.

Gitzel said that domestic demand should remain strong, helped by the new ruling coalition's commitment to massive investment in the green economy.

"The decarbonization of the economy requires major investments in new technologies. German industry can and will benefit from this," Gitzel said.

The weak orders data suggest that manufacturing will hamper overall economic growth in the coming months, with analysts expecting stagnation at best in the final quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Philippa Fletcher)

