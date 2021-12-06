Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Weaker foreign demand sinks German industrial orders in October

12/06/2021 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: VW restarts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

BERLIN (Reuters) -Weaker demand from abroad drove a much bigger than expected drop in German industrial orders, including cars, in October, data showed on Monday, further clouding the growth outlook for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy.

A pandemic-related scarcity of microchips and other electronic components has caused massive supply bottlenecks and production problems in Germany's mighty automobile industry and other important sectors of the economy.

Orders for goods 'Made in Germany' dropped 6.9% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised rise of 1.8% in September and a plunge of 8.8% in August, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a smaller decline of 0.5% on the month in October.

"After incoming orders climbed to an all-time high in mid-2021, the index has lost more than 16 points in recent months," the economy ministry said, adding that the second sharp decline within three months put a further damper on the economic outlook.

Excluding distorting factors from bookings for big ticket items such as planes, industrial orders were still down 1.8%, the data showed.

The drop was driven by a decline in foreign orders of more than 13% on the month, with demand from countries outside the euro zone such as China particularly weak. Orders from domestic clients rose 3.4%.

"New lockdowns in Asia are slowing industry in Germany," VP Bank analyst Thomas Gitzel said. He added that the current wave of coronavirus infections across the globe was putting a renewed burden on the world economy.

Gitzel said that domestic demand should remain strong, helped by the new ruling coalition's commitment to massive investment in the green economy.

"The decarbonization of the economy requires major investments in new technologies. German industry can and will benefit from this," Gitzel said.

The weak orders data suggest that manufacturing will hamper overall economic growth in the coming months, with analysts expecting stagnation at best in the final quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Philippa Fletcher)

By Michael Nienaber


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aWeaker foreign demand sinks German industrial orders in October
RE
03:27aPerth Mint's November gold sales nearly double
RE
03:22aNepal detects two cases of omicron variant of covid - nepal health ministry
RE
03:09aSwiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in 2022
RE
03:05aJapan's ruling party panel head calls for ditching budget-balance goal
RE
02:57aChina's economy expected to grow 5.3% in 2022, says govt think tank
RE
02:56aRatings upgrade gives Italian bonds a lift
RE
02:55aHyundai Engineering receives preliminary approval for its IPO -Korea Exchange
RE
02:55aQUOTEBOX-Reactions to Myanmar's four-year jail term for Aung San Suu Kyi
RE
02:55aFTSE 100 to Open Higher as Traders Eye Omicron News
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
2U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Royal Dutch Shell Plc Third Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Divide..
5Schweizerische Nationalbank : SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbrügg to retir..

HOT NEWS