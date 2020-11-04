Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as U.S. election race goes to the wire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 jumped on Wednesday as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters, although investors remained cautious on prospects of a contested outcome as the race to White House headed for a photo-finish.

After falling nearly 1.3% in the morning trade, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.7% higher in a volatile session, boosted by dollar earners such as AstraZeneca Plc, Experian Plc and Rentokil Initial Plc.

Bank and mining stocks fell after leading a surge earlier this week on bets that a decisive Democratic victory could pave the way for more economic stimulus.

The excruciatingly close U.S. presidential election hung in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

"The risks of a protracted contested election outcome appear significant and the market is likely to be most concerned by genuine uncertainty on the vote margin rather than political uncertainty relating to a refusal to concede," Deutsche Bank currency analyst George Saravelos said.

"The margins on numerous key states are very narrow or uncertain leading to a risk of protracted recount and litigation battles".

The mid-cap FTSE 250 ended 1.7% higher even as European Union's negotiator told EU envoys that differences remained on key issues with Britain on Brexit-trade deal.

Separately, financial data company IHS Markit said Britain was heading for double-dip recession this winter as business surveys show economic growth almost halted last month even before the latest England-wide lockdown was announced.

Investors now looked forward to the Bank of England monetary policy meeting on Thursday morning at 0700 GMT.

Provident Financial Plc rose 5%, after the doorstep lender said collection performance in its home credit business has now aligned with pre-pandemic levels, with the company set to meet market expectations for this year.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc gained 4.9%, after the retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the first half.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Anil D'Silva and Sandra Maler)

By Devik Jain


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 6.88% 8511 Delayed Quote.4.68%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.80% 8.558 Delayed Quote.22.74%
EXPERIAN PLC 4.08% 3038 Delayed Quote.14.38%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 4.60% 564.2 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:17pEUROPE : European stocks jump at close with eyes on tight U.S. election race
RE
12:11pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as U.S. election race goes to the wire
RE
11:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise Sharply After Biden Gains Swing-State Votes
DJ
11:25aOil rises after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
RE
10:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise Sharply After Biden Gains Swing-State Votes
DJ
10:44aANALYSTS' VIEW : World markets whipsaw on knife-edge U.S. election
RE
10:32aTSX gains as U.S. election gets tight
RE
10:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb After Biden Gains Swing-State Votes
DJ
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher After Biden Gains Swing State Votes
DJ
09:33aStock Futures Swing Higher After Biden Gains Swing State Votes
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020
5Wall Street surges on tech boost as presidential race remains undecided

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group