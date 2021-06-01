WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2021 Industry Awards

Judges recognize 221 organizations for their outstanding support of financial advisor success from among more than 900 nominations



Expanded awards program recognizes new and emerging fintech categories, strides in diversity and inclusion, and outstanding achievements by industry executives

Winners to be announced during in-person and virtual awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 9, 2021

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announces the finalists for its 2021 Industry Awards (the “Wealthies), the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. View the list of finalists.

A record-shattering number of nominations was submitted this year—more than 900 entries were received from 346 companies, an increase of over 40% from previous years. Two hundred twenty-one organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the firm or individual categories in the awards program.

In 2021, 167 companies submitted a nomination for the first time, and 77 of these firms were named finalists. Eighty-two firms were recognized for outstanding achievement in multiple categories: leading the way with the most finalist awards were Envestnet (8); Morningstar (7); Raymond James (7); BNY Mellon (6); eMoney (6); Fidelity Investments (6); Orion Advisor Solutions (6); Cetera (5); Advisor Group (5) and Apex Clearing (5).

“The outstanding participation in our Industry Awards this year is a testament to the value firms place in our Wealthies Circle program, our Wealthies Digital Forum events and the Wealthies Awards Afternoon Sessions and Evening Ceremony as a way to enhance their reputation, increase their brand awareness and set their organization apart from the competition,” said William O’Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagement.com. “We’re pleased that in 2021 we’ll return to celebrating and honoring our awards finalists and winners with in-person events in New York City during the afternoon and evening on September 9th, with concurrent virtual broadcasts accessible to a broader audience of awards team members and other wealth management professionals across the nation. We also look forward to the return of our popular sponsored event activities, like our live and virtual photo booth (sponsored by Riskalyze) and afternoon tech sessions networking cocktail reception (sponsored by Laserfiche).” Learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

The 7th Annual Industry Awards program was expanded in 2021 to recognize product and service providers who are pioneering innovation in new and emerging technologies, as well as progressive companies who are advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial services industry. Financial services leaders across the industry faced unprecedented challenges this past year, so additional executive awards were established to recognize the extraordinary work and outstanding leadership being provided by a growing number of c-suite executives in support of their employees, customers and communities. And for the first time, awards will encourage financial advisor growth by paying tribute to the industry’s most creative digital marketing campaigns, and to the imaginative contributions coming from marketing and PR firms serving organizations in financial services.

The technology discussion and networking sessions that traditionally take place during the afternoon of the awards ceremony have been enriched in 2021 to include buyers’ panels led by key purchasing influencers at power users of WealthTech, and product demonstrations from technology innovators from this year’s finalist firms. All afternoon sessions will take place live at the New York Athletic Club and will also be accessible virtually to WealthManagement.com’s engaged audience of 441,000 wealth professionals. The afternoon sessions will be followed by the in-person and virtual evening awards ceremony taking place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

“Our Technology Buyers Panel will offer a rare and unique opportunity for WealthTech executives at this year’s finalist firms to hear from CTOs and other senior-level influencers at large broker-dealers, asset managers and custodians what their large-scale purchaser’s technology priorities are today—and where they are investing for future growth, workflow efficiencies and client experience enhancements,” said O’Conor. “And our new Demo Day Session will offer a compelling forum for finalist company executives to learn first-hand about the latest innovations in technology that finalist WealthTech firms are delivering to make advisors more productive, efficient and growth-focused.”

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong chose the finalists and will determine the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

