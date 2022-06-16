Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wealthy father acquitted in final U.S. college admissions scandal trial

06/16/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amin Khoury faces

BOSTON (Reuters) -A wealthy father on Thursday was acquitted of charges that he bribed a Georgetown University tennis coach to secure a spot for his daughter at the elite school in the final case linked to the U.S. college admissions scandal to go to trial.

Amin Khoury, a son of the co-founder of aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace, was found not guilty of conspiracy and mail fraud charges in a case that spilled out of the 'Operation Varsity Blues' investigation, prosecutors said.

Khoury's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Defense lawyer Roy Black told jurors last week that Khoury's daughter entered Georgetown on her own merit and that the money was a "gift" to a "lifelong friend."

The admissions scandal has seen 54 people pleading guilty or being convicted at trial, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Prosecutors say the parents sought illegal advantages in the college admissions system for their children.

Khoury, 56, was not accused like other parents of working with William 'Rick' Singer, the college admissions consultant who admitted to masterminding a scheme to help clients' children secure seats at elite universities through cheating and bribery.

But prosecutors said Khoury agreed to pay $200,000 to Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who in October pleaded guilty to accepting more than $3 million in bribes to help children of Singer's clients get into Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors said Khoury flew from Massachusetts to Florida in 2015 to hand a brown paper bag containing much of the agreed upon money, $180,000, to a middleman, Timothy Donovan, to give to Ernst for help getting his daughter admitted as a recruit.

Khoury's father is Amin J. Khoury, a founder and former chief executive of B/E Aerospace, which merged with Rockwell Collins Inc in 2017.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in BostonEditing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pCanada finance minister freeland says it is a time of 'significa…
RE
03:04pElon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme
RE
03:01pWealthy father acquitted in final U.S. college admissions scandal trial
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.59% to Settle at $7.4640 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pRussia's Tinkoff introduces 3% commission on incoming SWIFT FX transfers
RE
02:55pFrance's Macron says up to Ukraine to decide on potential territorial concessions
RE
02:53pITFC disbursing new financing to Egypt, ready to provide more -CEO
RE
02:53pWorkers at Chile's Codelco say strike imminent if investment demands not met
RE
02:49pRussian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules
RE
02:49pMichael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, obstruction charges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS