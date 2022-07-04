Weary Argentina investors hit by more political turmoil

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's long-suffering
investors tore into the country's chaotic politics on Monday
after the architect of its IMF programme, economy minister
Martin Guzman, quit and was replaced by someone seen as close to
the powerful vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
Argentina is in the grip of yet another economic crisis as
soaring inflation and a shortfall of foreign currency reserves
cause concerns in its financial markets.
President Alberto Fernandez named economist and government
official Silvina Batakis on Sunday to replace Guzman, whose
handling of the economy had come under increasing scrutiny.
JPMorgan's Argentina economist Diego Pereira said Guzman's
resignation, on Saturday, "opened a new regime of financial and
macroeconomic uncertainty" with balance of power now tilted
firmly in favor of the "Kirchnerists" loyal to the vice
president.
Bondholders meanwhile said that the new attempts to ramp up
government spending now would put the country on course for more
problems ahead of a presidential election due to be held late
next year.
"The market was already very fragile and now it will be
scared," said Riccardo Grassi, Head of Risk Management at
investment fund Mangart, which was also involved in the
country's 2020 debt restructuring that Guzman had led.
"If they don't revise the model they are going to implode."
Argentina's problems mean its peso currency now trades at
nearly a 50% discount in the black market and its bonds are
worth roughly half of what they were after the country's $100
billion-plus 2020 debt restructuring.
They have been trading at deeply-discounted levels of
between 20-25 cents on the dollar in recent weeks, but most
bondholders are now clinging on hoping that a change of
government next year can turn the country's approach around.
"If you are a holder, I think that is why you are holder,"
Carlos de Sousa at European fund Vontobel, which also holds some
of Argentina's bonds, said referring to the expected change of
government next year.
"Let's see what the new economy minister is going to do -
she is not very well known," he added. "And let's see how the
negotiations with the Paris Club go now because that was a job
Guzman didn't finish."
HIGH RISK
Guzman was supposed to travel to France next week to
renegotiate more than $2 billion Argentina owes to 'Paris Club'
countries, a group of 22 nations https://clubdeparis.org/en/communications/page/permanent-members
that lend around the world, and was first set up in 1956 after
one of Argentina's defaults.
Last year the Paris Club had allowed Fernandez's government
more time to pay the money while Guzman hammered out the
country's $44 billion financing programme with the IMF that was
agreed this March.
There was expected to be little Argentine bond trading on
Monday as U.S. markets, where most of it happens, were closed
for the July 4 holiday. The currency markets were open but due
to tight capital controls, the official peso rate was down a
modest 0.5%.
IMF head, Kristalina Georgieva, warned at the time of the
deal in March that risks to the Argentine programme were
"exceptionally high", especially as the spillovers from the war
in Ukraine were already materializing.
The Fund has come in for criticism though for not insisting
on more belt-tightening and orthodox monetary policy such as
higher interest rates to tackle inflation. Argentina is the
country it lends most money to.
"This is what happens when you help a country escape the
regulating function of the markets," Mangart's Grassi said, of
the problems now being seen. "It is a serious credibility issue
for the Fund."
