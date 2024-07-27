STORY: :: July 26, 2024

Wildland firefighters in Oregon are busy fighting more than 30 large fires across the state.

Winds and lightning strikes have sparked and fanned recent wildfires across the Pacific Northwest, including the Durkee Fire near Huntington, Oregon - the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S.

The blaze was set off by lightning on July 17, and wind gusts up to 60 mph drove the flames across brush, timberland and ranches.

In the northeastern part of the state, the Battle Mountain Complex fire, around 150,000 acres in size, was fought by strained staff with additional support from contractors in the region.

"...Fires are going to naturally take off a little bit more because of how dry, how hot and how windy things have been lately."

That's Oregon Department of Forestry Public Information Officer Natalie Weber.

"When you have events like we had in the last couple of weeks, where you have so many starts across the state, all of that system gets tapped, so you don't have as many resources or enough resources."

Weber says the organization relies on different contractors during a prolonged period of firefighting... from hand crews, bulldozers or water tenders.

"They all bring different tools to the table to really create the system to be able to fight the fire that we have."

Weber says every fire year is different...

A sentiment echoed by rancher Don Cape.

"It's... I've lived here all my life and never, never seen it this way... It's this wind and blowing ambers that just take off and away you go, you got there. You got one over here. It's not just in a, kind of a, concentrated area, no."